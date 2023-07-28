Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk’s X.com Over Porn and Gambling Restrictions

Connect with us

(CTN News) – In a recent setback for Elon Musk’s vision of transforming Twitter into an “everything app,” Indonesia has blocked access to X.com, the platform’s new domain name. The move comes as the Indonesian government enforces strict curbs on online content related to pornography and gambling.

The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics cited the domain’s past association with websites that violated the country’s regulations against “negative” content, leading to the restriction.

X.com Blocked in Indonesia: Implications for Twitter’s Expansion

Despite attempts to clarify the nature of X.com, the block remains in place, affecting around 24 million users in the country, out of its total population of 270 million.

Elon Musk announced Twitter’s rebranding on Monday, replacing the name and bird logo with a simple white X on a black background. The rebranding aims to pave the way for Twitter’s expansion beyond social networking, including services like payments and banking.

Indonesia has a history of blocking or threatening to block popular websites such as Netflix, Google, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for failing to comply with content regulations. Sites managed to avoid bans by registering and providing details of their content to the ministry in the past.

Twitter, being freely accessible in Indonesia, has a chance to overcome the block if it can demonstrate that X.com directly redirects to its platform. However, the perceived negative connotations of the domain name might have contributed to its blocking.

Internet users in Indonesia face a dilemma as online censorship, while aimed at blocking offensive content, can be circumvented easily by site owners changing addresses or names. This presents challenges for authorities in their efforts to maintain control over internet content.

The situation has sparked debate among users who value freedom of expression and those who support religious aspects, considering Indonesia’s status as the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

As of now, Twitter has not provided an official response to the situation. However, online censorship continues to pose challenges for internet users and content platforms in Indonesia.
