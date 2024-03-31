Connect with us

India Ranks Third Most Polluted Country Globally
News

India Ranks Third Most Polluted Country Globally

India Ranks Third Most Polluted Country Globally

(CTN News) – India has been ranked as the world’s third most polluted country. According to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by Swiss organisation IQAir, India’s air quality in 2023 was better than only two countries: Bangladesh and Pakistan, with an average yearly PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter.

Bangladesh had 9.9 micrograms per cubic metre and Pakistan had 73.7 micrograms per cubic metre. These two countries, out of 134, surpassed India to become the most polluted and second most polluted in the world, respectively.

india smog scaled 1

India ranked far lower last year, at seventh. In 2022, India’s average PM2.5 concentration was 53.3 micrograms per cubic metre.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s Begusarai was dubbed the world’s most filthy city. It had an average PM2.5 value of 118.9 micrograms/cubic metre. Interestingly, the state’s financial capital was not included on the 2022 list.

According to the IQAir assessment, Delhi now has the worse air quality of any major city. In 2023, Delhi’s PM2.5 readings reached 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter. It was 89.1 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022. Delhi has been named the world’s most polluted capital city for the fourth time in a row.

Ten of the world’s top 11 most polluted cities are in India, with the other being Lahore in Pakistan.

Veteran Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has described it as a “public health emergency requiring the attention of a responsible government”.

WHO’s recommended levels

Around 136 Indian residents have PM2.5 concentrations that are greater than the permissible values set by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO has set an annual recommended threshold of 5 micrograms per cubic metre, according to the article.

Approximately 96% of the Indian population has PM2.5 levels that are seven times higher than the recommended levels. Over 66% of Indian cities reported annual averages of more than 35 micrograms per cubic metre.
