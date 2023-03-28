How to Register for 2023 Pre-Election in Thailand: Online Application Guide

(CTN News) – What’s the deadline for registering for the 2023 pre-election? Check out the process. Apply for rights over the Internet (Only for exercising rights outside the constituency and the kingdom)

Once the Election Commission of Thailand or the Office of the Election Commission has opened advance voting, there have been 162,863 pre-election registrations outside the Kingdom since March 25, 2023 (25-27 March 2023).

When can I register for the 2023 pre-election?

Registration is available 24 hours a day, and there is no requirement to submit documents or evidence. As of today until April 9, 2023

An Internet application for advance registration of voting rights

1. Submit an application to register for advanced voting outside the constituency

An out-of-region registration system that allows for the accurate and complete filling out of information

ID number

ID number (number on the back of the ID card)

First name, prefix not required (e.g. Mr., Mrs., Ms.)

Date of birth that appears on the ID card

house code

Select “Verify Data”

You can choose your place if you wish to exercise your right to vote outside the constituency.

Confirm data recording

You can edit it later by clicking “Return to edit information list”.

If everything is okay, click “Data Recording Confirmation List”.

As proof, save or print the acknowledgment form.

As evidence for exercising the right to vote in advance outside the constituency, the acknowledgment form should be printed or recorded.

2. Submit an application to register for advanced voting outside the Kingdom

Online voting system for exercising voting rights outside the Kingdom Fill in the information correctly and completely.

ID number

ID number (number on the back of the ID card)

Name-Surname Do not specify the title (e.g. Mr., Mrs., Ms.)

date of birth

Passport number

Once you’ve filled out all the info, click the button. Once you click “Check information”, the system will take you to the registration page. The registrant’s info will be displayed.

If you’ve already registered, you can return to Thailand by clicking “request to return to vote in Thailand”. Choose the country you’d like to register to vote in, then choose the embassy/consulate. Choose between booths (at the embassy/consulate) or mail-in voting.

Fill in your current address abroad. (in English), mail address When you’re done filling out all the information, click Confirm registration records and print registration documents for voting outside the Kingdom

Election calendar 2023

On March 20, 2023, the Royal Decree on the Dissolution of the House of Representatives B.E. 2566 came into force.

On March 21, 2023, the Election Commission announced the MP election date.

March 25 – April 9, 2023, Pre-election registration date in constituencies/outside constituencies and outside the Kingdom

3-7 April 2023, election day constituency-divided MPs

April 4-7, 2023, party-list election day

May 3, 2023, last day to add names. Withdraw the voter’s name.

7-13 and 15-21 May 2023, the dates for notifying the cause of not exercising the right to vote

May 7, 2023, is early voting day in the district. And outside the constituency (voting day at the central polling place for persons with disabilities or the elderly)

May 14, 2023, is election day for House of Representatives members. or election 2023

Check out the website of the Office of the Election Commission of Thailand (click) or call hotline 1444 for more info.

NOTE: Voters who registered in advance cannot vote on Election Day. You must cancel or change your registration again to exercise your right on Election Day. Before April 13, 2023, you have to do this.