Heavy Rain in South Korea Leaves 11 People Missing and 17 Dead.

(CTN News) – Following the severe Heavy Rain that have been hammering the country for the past five days, the South Korean government made the revelation on Sunday that the excessive Heavy Rain had resulted in the deaths of seventeen individuals and the missing of eleven more.

The town of Gapyeong may be found to the north-northeast of the capital city of Seoul. According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, on Sunday, one person was killed when their house collapsed in the middle of heavy rain, while another person was discovered dead after being washed away by a flooded creek.

The town of Sancheong, which is located in the southern region of South Korea, was affected by flash floods, landslides, and collapsed homes. These incidents occurred as a result of the severe rains that occurred.

In accordance with the announcement that was issued by the ministry, ten people were found to have passed away, while four more were reported to be missing in the area.

According to a report that was issued by the ministry, there was a fatality that occurred in the city of Gwangju, which is situated in the southern portion of the country. According to the article, there are seven more people who have not yet been found, and it is thought that they are located in Gwangju, Gapyeong, and other locations.

When their vehicle was buried by earth and concrete in Osan, which is located just south of Seoul, a third person was killed earlier in the week. Osan is located in the Seoul metropolitan area. This transpired because of the collapse of a retaining wall of an overpass, which took place because of sustained rainfall.

In Osan was where the overpass could be found. A drowned car, a swollen creek, and a flooded basement were the locations where the bodies of three further people were discovered. These three locations were located in the southern region of the province of South Chungcheong.

There were around 2,730 people who had not yet returned to their houses as of Sunday afternoon at four o’clock, as stated in the report that was given out by the ministry.

The Heavy Rain that had been falling throughout the bulk of South Korea stopped falling on Sunday, as stated by the authorities from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Due to the fact that this has occurred, the heavy rain warnings that were previously issued for the entire nation have been removed immediately.

The ministry has published statistics that indicate that the southern regions have received rainfall that ranges from around 24 to 31 inches (600 to 800 millimeters) between Wednesday and today. This rainfall has occurred between Wednesday and today.

The President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, has extended his most heartfelt sympathies to those who have been impacted by the situation. Those who have suffered financial losses and the loss of loved ones as a result of excessive Heavy Rain have received his message of condolence.

The government will make an effort to identify regions that have been seriously damaged by the Heavy Rain as designated disaster zones, according to Lee, who added that attempts will be made.

This is something that will be given priority by the government. These individuals would be entitled to greater financial aid as well as other forms of recovery assistance from the government as a result of the designation, which would be a consequence of the designation.

SOURCE: AP

