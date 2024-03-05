Connect with us

Haiti Is In Emergency After Thousands Of Prisoners Escaped
News

US Supreme Court Rules States Can't Block Donald Trump From Running In 2024

News Northern Thailand

Firefighters Struggling to Contain Wildfires in Chiang Mai

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Citizens Rally to Have Swiss Man Blacklisted for Allegedly Kicking Woman

News

Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo Include Hamas Delegation

News

OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts To The Second Quarter

News

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Re-Elected

News News Asia

Singaporean Police Arrest Over 300 People Over Online Scams

News Regional News

Chinese Tourist Killed By Speeding Pickup While Using Zebra Crossing

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes Killing Driver and Injuring 47 Students and Teachers

News

Donald Trump Has Talked About Stocks 5 Times Under Biden

News

Biden Says US Airdrops Will Deliver Food And Supplies To Gaza

News

Bitcoin Has Risen Above $60K, Does It Deserve a Place In Your Portfolio?

News

A Reduction In OPEC's Production Was Announced In February

News

US Inflation Remains Soft, Tepid For Asian Currencies

News World News

Pope Francis Denounces Gender Theory Calling it an "Ugly Ideology"

News Tourism

Thailand's Budget Airlines to Offer Cheaper Airfare for Songkran 2024

News Food

Man Who Dined And Dashed With Paying "Jay Fai" Apprehended

News

Sources Say Adani Energy Is In Early Talks About a $500mn Bond Issue

News

US Inflation Meets Expectations, Causing Dollar Dip

News

(CTN News) – Haiti experienced an explosion of violent gang violence in Haiti over the weekend. This saw thousands of convicts escape from prison due to the Haitian government curfew and the declaration of an emergency for 72 hours.

On Saturday night, in the wake of the assaults on the country’s two largest prisons, the government announced that it is searching for murderers, kidnappers, and other violent criminals who had fled during the assaults.

There is an ongoing power struggle in the Haiti country among several gangs, led by a former police officer called Jimmy Cherizier, also known as “Barbecue”, who have taken steps to unseat Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

As per Pierre Esperance, one of the members of the National Network for Defence of Human Rights, it is estimated that only about 100 of the estimated 3,800 inmates are still in the National Penitentiary.

It was reported on Sunday that the Haiti Ministry of Communication, in a statement posted on social media, said that the attack on the prison sought to free those inmates imprisoned for murder, kidnapping, and other serious crimes.

Since Henry has returned from his recent visit to Kenya, the Kenyan police and gangs have been involved in armed clashes which have intensified since Henry returned from the country.

Following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in 2021, he was elected to power in the aftermath of the death of the then President. He had previously announced his intention to step down by February.

However, he later stated that in order for free and fair elections to be held, security must first be restored in order for those elections to be free and fair.

