Connect with us

News

Google Doodle Shares Remind Pakistan About its General Elections Due this Year
Advertisement

News News Asia

Fighting in Myanmar's Shan State Leaves 26 Civilians, Including Six Children Dead

News

June 14 Is Flag Day: What You Need To Know

News

Hatch Act: Its Significance, Implications & Who Has Violated The Hatch Act?

Ukraine War News

Biden Administration Announced New $325 Million Military Assistance Package For Ukraine

News

Cyclone Biparjoy Expected To Land Tomorrow In India & Pakistan: What You Need To Know

News

White House Bans 'Rose Montoya' Trans Activist For Topless Videos At Pride Event

News

The Implications Of The Donald Trump Court Hearing: Key Takeaways

News

Flag Day 2023: When Is It? Is it A Holiday? Why Do We Celebrate It?

News

Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Court to Mishandling Sensitive Files

News

A 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Pakistan, India

News

Updated Covid Vaccines Need to Target XBB Omicron Variants this Fall

Sports News News Asia

India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table

News Asia News

The Rise Of India's Outbound Tourism: Exploring New Horizons

Business News

Trade Setup For Tuesday [June 13]: Top 15 Things To Know Before The Opening Bell

News

People's Bank of China Cuts Key Policy Rate to Tackle Economic Slowdown for the first time since August

Sports News

2023 U.S. Open: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule & Tee Times

News

The Significance Of Juneteenth: Commemorating Freedom And Equality

News

Body Recovered from Philadelphia I-95 Highway Collapse After Fiery Truck Crash

News

Resumption of Federal Student Loan Payments Announced for October 2023

News

Google Doodle Shares Remind Pakistan About its General Elections Due this Year

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Google Doodle Shares Remind Pakistan About its General Elections Due this Year

(CTN News) – Google’s recent doodle featuring a ballot box adorned with the Pakistani flag reminds the people of Pakistan about the upcoming general elections scheduled to take place this year.

The election holds significant importance as the country grapples with ongoing political and economic tension. This article delves into the current political landscape, the previous elections, and the contrasting viewpoints surrounding the timing of the upcoming polls.

The Background of Previous General Elections

In 2018, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came to power with the support of some allies after the general elections. However, in April 2022, the PTI chief was ousted from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote orchestrated by the joint opposition.

The Role of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Coalition Government

Since the no-confidence vote, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government has governed the country. The current assembly’s tenure is set to end on August 13 this year, triggering the need for general elections.

According to the rules, elections should be held within 60 days of completing the National Assembly’s term. However, if the assembly dissolves before the expiry date, the period could be extended to 90 days.

Clash of Perspectives on Snap Elections

Earlier this year, the PTI chief dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, advocating for snap elections. The ruling coalition, however, argues that elections should be held simultaneously in both the government and provincial assemblies.

Economic Concerns and Government’s Stance

The current government has rejected the PTI chief’s call for snap elections, emphasizing the need to stabilize the economy, which they claim suffered setbacks due to poor policies implemented by the previous government. Their focus is on repairing the economic landscape before heading into elections.

Conclusion:

The general elections in Pakistan, slated for this year, carry substantial weight amidst the ongoing political and economic tensions. The contrasting views on the timing of the elections between the ruling coalition and the PTI reflect the situation’s complexity. As the nation looks towards the future, the upcoming elections will shape Pakistan’s political landscape and profoundly impact its economy.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs