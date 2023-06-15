Google Doodle Shares Remind Pakistan About its General Elections Due this Year

(CTN News) – Google’s recent doodle featuring a ballot box adorned with the Pakistani flag reminds the people of Pakistan about the upcoming general elections scheduled to take place this year.

The election holds significant importance as the country grapples with ongoing political and economic tension. This article delves into the current political landscape, the previous elections, and the contrasting viewpoints surrounding the timing of the upcoming polls.

The Background of Previous General Elections

In 2018, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came to power with the support of some allies after the general elections. However, in April 2022, the PTI chief was ousted from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote orchestrated by the joint opposition.

The Role of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Coalition Government

Since the no-confidence vote, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government has governed the country. The current assembly’s tenure is set to end on August 13 this year, triggering the need for general elections.

According to the rules, elections should be held within 60 days of completing the National Assembly’s term. However, if the assembly dissolves before the expiry date, the period could be extended to 90 days.

Clash of Perspectives on Snap Elections

Earlier this year, the PTI chief dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, advocating for snap elections. The ruling coalition, however, argues that elections should be held simultaneously in both the government and provincial assemblies.

Economic Concerns and Government’s Stance

The current government has rejected the PTI chief’s call for snap elections, emphasizing the need to stabilize the economy, which they claim suffered setbacks due to poor policies implemented by the previous government. Their focus is on repairing the economic landscape before heading into elections.

Conclusion:

The general elections in Pakistan, slated for this year, carry substantial weight amidst the ongoing political and economic tensions. The contrasting views on the timing of the elections between the ruling coalition and the PTI reflect the situation’s complexity. As the nation looks towards the future, the upcoming elections will shape Pakistan’s political landscape and profoundly impact its economy.