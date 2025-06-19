Family Survives Accident—Parents Injured, 5-Year-Old Unharmed

LAMPANG – A family of three survived a terrifying accident on Phahonyothin Road near Lampang. The accident happened as they drove home to Lamphun after finishing a glass and aluminum installation job in Bangkok.

Their silver Toyota pickup crashed into a guardrail, which pierced the vehicle from the front to the back. The father, who was driving, suffered injuries to both legs and his right shoulder. The mother had a serious cut on her forehead. Remarkably, their five-year-old son was completely unharmed.

The crash happened near the curve at Ban Lampang Klang in the Mueang Lampang district. Local truck drivers and residents rushed to help, pulling the parents out and waiting with them for rescue teams. Paramedics soon arrived and took the injured to Lampang Hospital for treatment.

According to the father, they left Bangkok the night before and took regular breaks at petrol stations along the way. Their last stop was at a station in Ko Kha district, Lampang, before they continued their journey, and the accident occurred.

A truck driver who witnessed the crash said he saw the pickup suddenly veer off and hit the guardrail hard. He stopped to help and called emergency services.

He said it seemed incredible that all three survived, especially the young boy who was asleep in the back seat, as the guardrail came very close to him. The damage to the vehicle was severe, but it was a stroke of luck that the child escaped without a scratch.

Thailand has one of the highest road accident fatality rates globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting a death rate of 25.4 per 100,000 population in 2021, ranking it ninth among 175 countries.

Approximately 18,000-20,000 deaths occur annually, averaging 50 per day, alongside significant injuries (over 900,000 in 2022). The economic loss is substantial, estimated at 531 billion Thai Baht (around $15.5 billion) in 2022, equivalent to 3.06% of GDP.

Thailand’s road accidents stem from a deadly mix of human errors (drunk driving, speeding, no helmets), vehicle vulnerabilities (especially motorcycles), poor road design, and systemic issues like weak enforcement and corruption.

Dangerous roads, particularly in Bangkok, the Northeast, and rural areas, combined with holiday travel surges, amplify risks. Despite plans like the 2022-2027 Road Safety Master Plan, progress is hindered by inconsistent data, inequality, and a lack of political will.

Addressing these requires stricter enforcement, better road infrastructure, and public behaviour change, such as universal helmet use and sober driving.

Related News: