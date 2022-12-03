Myanmar Police Seize113Kgs of “Happy Water” on Chiang Rai Border

Anti-drug officials in Tachileik, Myanmar seized a large quantity of narcotics bound for Thailand through Chiang Rai Province. Myanmar officials raided a woman’s home in Tachileik and seized 113kgs of “Happy Water,” 616,000 Ecstasy tablets, 35,000 Erimin-5 tablets, and 20 pill compression molds.

Wichai Chaimongkhon, secretary-general of Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said the detained suspect frequently visited Chiang Rai, Thailand and owns several properties.

ONCB chief said Thai and Myanmar officials have been exchanging drug trafficking intelligence, and he expects the woman’s questioning to lead to more arrests.

He said 113kg of “Happy Water” was their largest single haul. Nimetazepam, a Japanese Benzodiazepine, is sold as Erimin-5. It’s a soothing intermediate-acting hypnotic.

On November 12, Myanmar’s anti-narcotics officers destroyed a drug factory in Tachilek opposite Mae Sai, Chiang Rai seizing methamphetamine pills, stamping machines, precursors and weapons.

Myanmar Narcotics Suppression Division raided a drug factory at the foot of a hill in, a rural area, of Loi Ko Kham village area Tachileik Province, adjacent to Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province.

Myanmar authorities arrested all 8 people in the house and confiscated rifles as weapons of war, they seized 10 AK-47s, 1 M-22 assault rifle,12 Remington rifles 22 rifles and 5 M-22 rifles with cartridges

In the same village, they discovered 41,360 produced methamphetamine tablets, a methamphetamine pill press machine, approximately 700 kilograms of bonding powder, 7,392 stimulants, 253 kilograms of methamphetamine, 3 kilograms of opium, and 29kg of caffeine used to make yaba.

Myanmar officials detained all 8 people and seized their assets, they were prosecuted according to Myanmar law.