Double-Decker Bus Crashes into Roadside Swamp, Injuring 22 Students

NAKHON SAWAN – A school field trip nearly turned tragic after a double-decker bus reportedly suffered a locked wheel, skidded out of control, and plunged into a roadside pond in Banphot Phisai. The crash left 22 people injured.

There were 52 people on board, including 48 students, 2 teachers, the driver, and a bus attendant. Panic and screams followed as the bus veered off the road.

On Friday, Pol Sub Lt Suwit Boonwannuch from Nong Krad Police Station in Nakhon Sawan received a report of a non-scheduled double-decker bus, had crashed near Moo 2, Ban Laem Yang, Nong Krad subdistrict, Banphot Phisai district. He coordinated with rescue teams and headed to the scene to help the injured.

The crash site was just before Nakhon Sawan city, near the Nong Krad boundary. The double-decker bus had left the roadway and rolled. Rescue workers and nearby residents gave first aid, then sent the injured to Banphot Phisai Hospital.

The vehicle involved was the third bus in a convoy of nine. The convoy was carrying students and teachers from a school in Uttaradit to Bueng Boraphet in Mueang Nakhon Sawan. In total, 52 people were on the bus.

Initial reports say 22 students and teachers were hurt and taken to Banphot Phisai Hospital. The driver had minor injuries. Police escorted him for a medical check and drug testing.

A witness who rushed in to help said students told them the left front wheel suddenly locked while the bus was moving, which caused the driver to lose control and leave the road.

Early questioning points to a problem with the left front wheel, which matches the account given by the driver, Mr. Prachuap Thongkoet, 46. He said he had stopped at a petrol station about 5 kilometres before the crash because a student had severe stomach pain.

After getting back on the road, he heard a loud noise from the front, like something had snapped, then he could not steer, and the bus went into the roadside pond. He stated he had not used drugs or alcohol and was fully aware at the time.

Ms. Ngeo Pumjeen, the owner of all nine charter buses and a passenger in another coach in the convoy, said the entire fleet had been inspected beforehand. She could not say what caused the crash. Police are now taking detailed statements and gathering evidence to confirm the cause, identify any charges, and proceed under the law.

Bus safety in Thailand

Thailand records one of the highest road death rates worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates about 20,000 traffic fatalities each year. Double-decker buses, roughly 6,300 in use across the country, face extra attention from regulators.

A 2014 Department of Highways review flagged seven interprovincial routes with frequent double-decker crashes.

According to the Thai Crop Council (TCC), these buses carry up to six times the rollover risk compared with standard coaches.

In response to past double-decker bus crashes, the government tightened height limits to 4 metres (previously 4.3 metres), and set plans to retire double-decker fleets within four to five years. Several serious bus crashes have occurred this year. Common factors include brake failure, speeding, and rough or poorly maintained roads.

Here is a brief rundown of notable double-decker bus accidents this year:

Date Location Details Casualties Apparent Cause April 21, 2025 Prachinburi Province A tourist bus collided with a 22-wheel trailer truck, causing a fire; 60 passengers were aboard. 7 dead, 53 injured Speeding, possible brake failure; driver and assistant killed. February 25, 2025 Prachin Buri Province A bus with 49 local government officials veered off the road downhill during a field trip. 18 dead, 31 injured Brake failure on a steep hill. November 7, 2025 (this incident) Nakhon Sawan Province A school bus overturned on the highway. Several injured (no deaths reported) Brake lock-up.

