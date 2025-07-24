Donald Trump’s Desk Was Marked Up With Information About the Japan Trade Deal

(CTN News) – President Donald Trump appeared to be engaging in a real-time demonstration of his art of the deal on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump disclosed on his Truth Social platform that he had concluded a “massive” trade agreement with Japan.

The president claimed the pact included a 15% tax and $550 billion in investments.

Nevertheless, during a meeting with a Japanese delegation and senior White House officials, a card containing the terms of the accord was deposited on Donald Trump’s desk.

Dan Scavino, the deputy chief of staff at the White House, uploaded a photograph of the card on X, asserting that it was rewritten at the last minute and contained inconsistencies.

The card that is currently on Donald Trump’s desk is a 10% duty, in addition to the 15% levy rate that is imposed on the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and auto industries. In contrast, Donald Trump’s stated in his Truth Social post that Japan will be charged 15%, but he did not provide any additional details.

“Trump will receive reciprocal tariffs of fifteen percent.”

The term “$400B” is displayed in large letters on the board beneath the tariff rate. A cross has been placed over the number four, and the word “500” is inscribed over it.

The figure appears to be a reference to the investment plan of Japan in the United States, which Trump elaborated on in his social media post. Nevertheless, the sum that Trump utilized in his post was distinct from the amended amount displayed on the card. He declared in the essay that Japan would allocate $550 billion to the United States.

Exactly why his card altered amount was fifty billion dollars higher is unclear.

He stated in the article that Japan will invest $550 billion in the United States, and the United States will receive 90% of the profits. I will oversee the execution of this investment. This “deal,” which will generate hundreds of thousands of new jobs, is unparalleled in its scope.

The White House did not respond to CNBC’s inquiries regarding the tariff rate or the total amount invested. It is impossible to determine with certainty whether the alteration to the card was the result of errors, last-minute negotiations by Donald Trump, or any other factor.

Furthermore, it was uncertain who was responsible for the $400 billion modification. In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday morning, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appeared to be asserting responsibility for the board, although he did not explicitly reference the inconsistencies or adjustments.

Lutnick stated, “I was responsible for the design and placement of the large board.” However, the answer is that the United States of America’s foremost negotiator is currently absent from the table.

Donald Trump is negotiating the contract there.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Japan was able to offer the 15% rate for automobile imports from Japan to the United States because it was able to guarantee equity credit and finance for significant U.S. projects.

This was despite the fact that foreign manufacturers were being charged higher rates. This comment was provided in response to a question regarding the possibility of a 15% tariff floor during negotiations with potential trading partners.

Bessent stated, “That is a distinct arrangement.” They were able to secure the 15% tariff by offering this innovative financing solution.

The parameters of the agreement left Wall Street feeling somewhat bewildered.

Andy Laperriere, the chief of U.S. policy research at Piper Sandler, stated that Japanese authorities are “describing it differently” in relation to the investment plan. Japanese officials consider the $550 billion figure, which encompasses government guarantees, to be the utmost, according to him.

In a memo that he distributed to investors on Wednesday, Laperriere stated, “The Japanese will almost certainly slow-walk any investments they do not believe are in their own economic self-interest, especially given that they believe they are being bullied into this commitment.”

SOURCE: CNBC

SEE ALSO:

Student on Motorcycle Hit and Killed, Body Dragged Under Pickup

Thailand Opens Immigration Fast Lanes for Students at Airports

Student on Motorcycle Hit and Killed, Body Dragged Under Pickup