Sam Altman: AI Will Make People Lose Their Jobs and Put Our National Security at Risk.

(CTN News) – OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned Washington policymakers that AI may rewrite national security and eliminate jobs. OpenAI, in Altman’s opinion, is not merely a participant in our future but its creator.

Sam Altman stated that artificial intelligence will transform the way individuals earn a living at a Federal Reserve event for big banks. He believes that artificial intelligence may change or eliminate certain occupations.

Customer service was his example, believing certain divisions will be abolished.

“We shall be entirely absent.” It’s fantastic that you can communicate with artificial intelligence when you call customer service. That category is what I’m referring to.

For him, this shift was not a forecast but a fact. He described a nearly ideal AI agent to Federal Reserve Michelle Bowman. According to Sam Altman, the AI responds to your conversation with one of these products. The AI functions similarly to a highly intelligent and skilled person.

There is no possibility of a communication transfer or phone tree. Every customer service representative at the business is capable of handling any duty. It produces errors. It’s incredibly swift. Everything seems amazing after just one call.

But there are other technical stories than Sam Altman assertion that AI might replace some employment. Some contend that rather than focusing on the consequences of artificial intelligence, the future lies in how we use it. Jitterbit’s Manoj Chaudhary, the company’s chief technology officer, cautions.

“It is not artificial intelligence that poses a threat to employment; rather, it is the poorly planned deployment.” Chaudhary underlined that the true risk lies in the abuse of strong tools or human discretion. He thinks it’s dangerous to adopt technology too quickly.

Businesses that aim for speed run the risk of losing important human insight. AI is not a panacea, as evidenced by the fact that even the most intelligent AI systems lack complexity and empathy.

AI exploitation will be hard to halt without human monitoring.

But Altman’s vision for AI extends beyond contact centers. He claims that changes are on the horizon for the healthcare system. He claimed that his business produces top-notch goods.

He claimed that the accessible ChatGPT is just as accurate as the majority of doctors worldwide. He acknowledged that he would not completely trust AI with his health, even if he had previously thought that AI was the best doctor.

He continued, “However, individuals still consult physicians, and while I am not necessarily outdated in this regard, I genuinely do not wish to entrust my medical destiny to ChatGPT, which lacks the qualities of a human doctor.” According to him, most individuals still visit their doctors.

In a new political arena, a careful balance between promotion and prudence is being negotiated. President Biden’s caution and regulation to prevent possible consequences, such as job losses, have given way to a strong emphasis on acceleration to defeat China in Washington’s AI debate. Donald Trump oversaw the changeover.

Sam Altman was able to express his most intense worries.

He slept sleepless nights fearing that the US financial system would be harmed by an enemy country using artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman was astounded by voice copying technology, despite the fact that “there are still some financial institutions that will accept voiceprints for authentication.” But he cautioned against using it for irreversible fraud.

The visit reveals the company’s goal of opening an office in Washington next year and marks the OpenAI CEO’s first major legislative address since his 2023 global debut.

Sam Altman had two messages that seemed to be tugging in separate directions when he got to Washington. The first argument is that his technology will initiate a period of unparalleled advancement. The second concern is that AI could end up destroying everything, endangering both jobs and national security.

Convincing the world that only he and OpenAI can safely traverse the path between them appears to be the aim.

