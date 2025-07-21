Thailand Opens Immigration Fast Lanes for Students at Airports

BANGKOK – Immigration officers greeted international students and their parents on Saturday as they arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, offering fast-track immigration services to make entry smoother.

Thai immigration has expanded its fast lane service at key airports to not only support Chinese families but also cater to more international travellers. This comes as the school holiday season brings increased arrivals from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. These visits often take place during Thailand’s quieter months for tourism.

Recently, special fast-track lanes called “Happy Chinese Summer Channel” have been rolled out at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket airports. These lanes help Chinese students and their families enter Thailand quickly during their summer break.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, said International Students still make up the largest group, with around 1,300 daily arrivals and about 600 of them under age 12.

However, the number of students from other countries is growing, now averaging 1,000 arrivals a day, with roughly half being children.

Immigration Fast Lanes

The immigration fast lanes are now open to more family groups who visit Thailand for holidays. Students and their families usually have set travel plans, confirmed accommodation and return tickets. They also have no recent record of visa issues.

The new fast lanes have cut wait times for these families from 40 minutes to about 15 minutes during busy hours. Priority services are also available for elderly travellers, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

Many families have responded positively to the improved system, calling it efficient and welcoming. Thailand’s image as a family-friendly destination is growing as a result. However, some visitors found the Thailand Digital Arrival Card system inconvenient, and changes to improve it are in progress.

Thai citizens still enjoy fast processing through automated passport gates. Most spend less than five minutes waiting.

Although authorities want to attract more visitors during the low season, Pol Maj Gen Choengron stressed that border security is still the main focus.

Since January, over 10,000 foreign nationals have been turned away over concerns about possible illegal activities or links to criminal groups. The fast-lane project supports genuine tourism while keeping strict screening in place.

