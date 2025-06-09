Man Walks 800 Kilometers to Takle His Marijuana Addiction

RATCHABURAI – A 46-year-old man set out on foot on an 800 Km trek from Ratchaburi to Chiang Mai, hoping to break free from his marijuana addiction. His journey is not just about quitting drugs, but also a way to reflect on his life and mistakes.

He has struggled with drug addiction for years, including meth, opium, and heroin, which cost him his family and forced him to sell his house. He lost his father, whom he believes was partly due to the pain his actions caused.

Despite quitting the harder drugs, he found it hard to let go of cannabis. Staying at home made quitting nearly impossible, so he decided that a long walk might help him change.

With only one set of clothes, he collects cans along the way to buy meals and often sleeps at temples, roadside shelters, or police posts. After 16 days, he reached Kong Krailat in Sukhothai.

His feet hurt, and he could barely walk, so he stopped at a hospital for treatment before carrying on, worried that his mother would worry if he took too long.

His mother and younger sister support his decision, even though it is difficult. They speak with him every day, encouraging him and providing help if he needs it. His sister shared that even though this step isn’t huge in the eyes of the world, it is important for their family. She feels proud of his effort and knows everyone at home supports him.

If he reaches Chiang Mai, his mother wants him to ride a bicycle back to Ratchaburi and has offered to send him money for the trip. He prefers to walk back, not wanting to trouble anyone.

He hopes this journey will help him put his past behind him and finally quit using drugs. He admits he cannot undo the pain he caused his family, but he wants to change. He wishes to sweat out his regrets and begin again, with the support of his family pushing him forward.

Marijuana addiction in Thailand has become a notable concern following the decriminalization of cannabis in June 2022, making Thailand the first Asian country to legalize its recreational use.

Decriminalization led to a boom in dispensaries (over 11,200 by 2025), boosting tourism and agriculture but raising concerns about unregulated access, especially for youth.

Marijuana use has risen significantly since legalization. Surveys from the Centre for Addiction Studies show past-year cannabis use among Thais aged 18–65 increased from 2.2% in 2019 to 4.2% in 2021, with a reported jump to 25% by mid-2023.

