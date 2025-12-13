Chiang Mai College Students and Faculty Donate Blood and Honor Soldiers

CHIANG MAI – More than 4,000 professors, lecturers, staff, and students from Lanna Polytechnic College in Chiang Mai have come together to support Thai soldiers on the Cambodian border and honour those who lost their lives in the recent clashes.

On Friday, the Lanna Polytechnic College held a tribute event to remember the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers who gave their lives while defending the Thai-Cambodian border. The event was led by Assistant Director for Educational Promotion, Sirapop Charoenkuson, and Assistant Director for Student Affairs, Prasit Chuduang, along with lecturers, staff, and students from the college.

Everyone joined in a minute of silence to pay respect to the soldiers who died or were injured while on duty along the border. Participants then wrote messages of support and signed their names on a large Thai national flag, which will be sent to frontline troops as a symbol of encouragement from those in the rear.

After the tribute, around 200 student representatives took part in a blood donation drive to help soldiers, medical teams, and civilians affected by the conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border. Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital sent a mobile medical unit to set up a blood donation station inside the college, making it easy for students and staff to take part.

Sirapop Charoenkuson explained that the activity came from cooperation between the college management, lecturers, staff, and students. With over 4,000 people involved, the college wanted to show gratitude and respect for the courage and sacrifice of Thai soldiers serving at the border.

He noted that tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been ongoing and that Thailand was not the one to start the conflict. In response to the loss of life and injuries, the college, as part of the support base behind the front line, felt it had a duty to stand with the soldiers and give something back. Blood donation was chosen as a direct and practical way to help those who are wounded or at risk while on duty.

He added that once the invitation to donate blood was announced, Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital gave full support by sending beds and a medical team to collect blood at the college. The college is determined that every drop of blood given will reach the brave soldiers at the front. He stressed that those at the rear are ready to do everything they can to support those who are working, fighting, and sacrificing far more in the border areas.

Suksan Misala, a first-year vocational student in the Information Technology department, was one of the students who donated blood. He said this was his first time giving blood in his life. As someone behind the front line, he wanted to do what he could to support the soldiers who are protecting the country.

He shared that he felt proud to be able to help, even in a small way. Seeing news of soldiers working hard at the border made him want to stand behind them and give strength in any way he could. He also encouraged his friends and fellow students to send their support to all the soldiers who are defending the nation.

Suksan said that he and many students from Lanna Polytechnic College, Chiang Mai, were united in their wish to donate blood for the soldiers at the front. Taking part in the activity made him feel proud of himself, as this was both his first time donating blood and his first chance to actively support those risking their lives for the country.

