Mysterious Fire Destroys 6 Vehicles at Resort Hotel in Udon Thani

UDON THANI – Early Monday morning, chaos broke out at a well-known Ban Rai resort hotel after a mysterious fire destroyed several vehicles in the car park. Eight cars belonging to the resort hotel guests were damaged in the blaze, shocking everyone staying there.

On 28 July 2025, Udon Thani police were called to the scene of a fire in the car park of a popular hotel in Moo 3, Ban Rai Subdistrict, Ban Rai District, Uthai Thani. The call came in around 5:10 am.

Officers from Phubon patrol along with Pol. Lt. Col. Anek Srisakda, Pol. Lt. Wisanu Sopha, and the investigation team, as well as emergency services, arrived quickly. Firefighters managed to control the fire by about 5:40 am.

The car park, about 150 metres from the hotel rooms, was left with eight burned vehicles. These included sedans, pickup trucks, and SUVs. Six vehicles were destroyed, while two others had only minor damage. Thankfully, no one was hurt. The shaded car park structure was also burned and left unusable.

A hotel housekeeper said she received a phone call alerting her to the fire around 5 am. She rushed to grab a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the flames, but the fire had already spread too much for her to manage alone. She then told hotel security to sound the alarm so all guests would be aware of the situation.

Ms. Maneenuch Wongsamrit, a guest at the resort, shared her experience. She stayed the night and heard her car alarm going off around 4 am.

Upon checking, she found cars on fire in the parking area. Resort staff went around waking guests so they could check their vehicles. She was relieved to find her car unharmed and quickly drove it away from the danger zone.

Udon Thani Police investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire and are gathering more details at the scene.

