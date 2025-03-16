Bridge Under Construction Collapses in Bangkok Killing 5, Injuring 22 Others

At least five people have been killed, and 22 others were injured when a concrete beam from an under-construction expressway bridge near Rama II Road in Bangkok collapsed early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:48 am near Rama II Soi 25 in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district, close to the Rama III-Dao Khanong expressway. A concrete beam being worked on fell about 200 metres from an expressway entrance, damaging the existing structure and causing casualties. Over 20 workers were on-site at the time of the collapse.

Emergency teams, along with Bangkok’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, arrived quickly to search for survivors. Rescue dogs and specialised tools were used to comb through the rubble. By 7 am, five workers had been confirmed dead, and 22 others were treated for injuries at nearby hospitals.

Rescue operations continued as teams recovered four of the bodies, while one person remained missing. Among the deceased were three Thai nationals, including an engineer and two workers, as well as two foreign workers.

A witness at the site told the Bangkok Post he heard loud noises coming from the structure moments before it gave way while concrete was being poured between the columns. Nearby roads, including Chom Thong Road, were closed during rescue efforts.

Police and engineers are now conducting a thorough investigation into what caused the collapse.

Ongoing Investigation

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) said the contractor responsible for the project will provide at least 1 million baht in compensation to each victim’s family. Exat Governor Surachet Laophulsuk announced that legal action would be pursued against ITD-VCB, the joint venture overseeing the project.

The joint venture includes Italian-Thai Development Plc and Vijitphan Construction. Engineering consultants involved in the project are Asian Engineering Consultants Ltd, Chotichinda Consultants Ltd, and MAA Consultants Ltd.

Exat has suspended all work on the project for 14 days to allow for a detailed investigation. Surachet stated that repairs to the damaged Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway’s inbound side at the Dao Khanong checkpoint could take up to seven days to complete. Repairs to the outbound side and the Dao Khanong interchange may take around 30 days.

Removing the debris presents significant challenges. Engineers warn that improper handling could destabilise leaning sections of the structure.

The president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association, Amorn Pimanmat, said it’s too soon to pinpoint the exact cause of the collapse. Initial images suggest failure in the cross beams at the column tops, which led to a cascading collapse of multiple spans.

Problems on Bangkok’s Rama II Road

Rama II Road is a vital route connecting Bangkok to southern provinces, including popular destinations like Hua Hin. However, heavy traffic on this route has been a long-standing issue. Government officials acknowledge that congestion on Rama II discourages tourism, with both locals and foreigners opting for alternative destinations to avoid delays.

The construction of an expressway above Rama II Road aims to reduce travel times, but ongoing delays, accidents, and road closures have worsened congestion. This is especially evident on weekends and during holidays.

Rama II Road has seen its share of construction-related accidents. In November last year, six people died, and eight were injured when a crane sling snapped. A similar incident in January left one worker dead. In May 2023, another worker was killed by a falling concrete slab.

Between 2018 and March 2023, over 2,500 accidents were recorded on Rama II Road, resulting in 143 fatalities and 1,441 injuries, according to the Department of Highways.

