Biden Administration Forgives $6 Billion in Student Loans for Public Service Workers

(CTN News) – According to a statement from the Biden administration, around $6 billion in student loans will be forgiven Thursday for almost 80,000 public service professionals, including teachers, nurses, and firefighters.

“These public service workers have dedicated their careers to serving their communities, but because of past administrative failures, never got the relief they were entitled to under the law,” the statement went on to say.

“Because of the fixes my Administration has made, we have now cancelled student debt for over 870,000 public service workers — compared to only about 7,000 public service borrowers ever receiving forgiveness prior to my Administration.”

The White House announced that the president will send an email to the 78,000 borrowers who are eligible for this forgiveness next week. Thousands of other participants in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program will be alerted by email if they are within two years of having their debt forgiven.

Biden has recently announced many initiatives to reduce or abolish student debt. It comes as the president travels the country promoting his economic record and continuous message to voters about cost-cutting.

“From day one of my Administration, I promised to fix broken student loan programs and make sure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity,” Biden said in a statement.

“I won’t back down from using every tool at my disposal to deliver student debt relief to more Americans, and build an economy from the middle out and bottom up.”