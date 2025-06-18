Trump Said He Might Give TikTok’s Chinese Owner More Time to Sell the App.

(CTN News) – In a statement on Tuesday, President Donald Trump hinted that he might extend the time for TikTok Chinese owner to sell off the video sharing software.

President Donald Trump issued the remark in response to the extended deadline. At the conclusion of the discussion, it was decided that the Chinese businessperson would have until the deadline to sell the service.

It was at the beginning of the month of April when President Trump issued the directive that TikTok’s operations should be continued for an extra seventy-five days. The decision was made as a consequence of the postponement of a potential agreement for the sale of the application to American proprietors.

In response to a question that was posed to him by reporters who were present on board Air Force One, he gave the following response: “Probably, yes, yes.” We conducted the investigation to determine the possibility of another deadline extension.

According to what is stated in his proclamation,

Trump believes that Xi will “ultimately approve” a transaction that involves the sale of TikTok’s operations in the United States. Trump is certain that Xi will authorize this at some point in the future. He is certain of this.

During an interview with NBC that took place a month ago, he made it quite obvious that he would be open to considering the prospect of extending the deadline for another extension. At first, this was the impression that he was able to convey to the audience.

In the event that the announcement is made, this would be the third time that President Trump has gone ahead and announced an extension of the deadline.

For a brief period of time, users were unable to access the site because of the implementation of a prohibition that had been approved by Congress and upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States. It was first done by an executive order on his inauguration day, January 20.

The day in question signified the start of the impending restrictions. Officials from the White House expressed their confidence regarding the likelihood of achieving an agreement to sell TikTok into a new business that would be owned by the United States of America during a follow-up event that took place in the month of April.

TikTok occurred after the second incident.

China’s withdrawal of assistance in response to President Trump’s imposition of tariffs was the single most critical element that contributed to the project’s failed completion.

However, it’s hard to know how often Trump will try to extend the ban or repeat the same move because the government is still negotiating a contract for TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The possibility of an additional extension of the prohibition has given rise to this situation.

During the course of the previous year, Donald Trump has acquired a following on the social media site TikTok that is higher than 15 million subscribers.

He believes that the platform’s ability to create trends has significantly helped him gain momentum among younger potential voters. This is because the platform can develop trends. He referred to the month of January as having a “warm spot for TikTok” in his description of the month.

SOURCE: USN

SEE ALSO:

The Amazon Roku Deal May Change the Way You Watch TV in the Future.

Finally, Meta Is Bringing Ads To WhatsApp.

Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta: What’s New for iPhone Users