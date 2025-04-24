Million Dollar Ferrari F8 Tributo Destroyed in Fiery Crash in Bangkok

A Ferrari F8 Tributo, worth around one million dollars, was destroyed by the fire on Borommaratchachonnani Road in Bangkok after it crashed into a Mercedes-Benz and a pickup truck at high speed.

CCTV Footage from a nearby security camera shows the exact moment of the accident at 2:06 a.m. on April 23. A white Ferrari F8 Tributo was speeding down the right lane and slammed into the back of a bronze-silver Mercedes-Benz C220, and then hit a Toyota pickup truck.

The collision caused both cars to spin out of control. The Ferrari then crashed into a Toyota pickup truck in the middle lane, causing the pickup to flip. Both luxury cars kept moving and hit each other again before catching fire.

After the crash, the drivers of the Ferrari and Mercedes got out and helped the pickup driver.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and took about 20 minutes to put out the flames. The Mercedes driver, 29-year-old Thanawut, who works as a department store manager, was sent to Ratchapipat Hospital for care.

The Ferrari driver, 21-year-old Treeran, suffered only minor injuries and did not want to go to the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Apiwat Sinpru, who is handling the case at Thammasala Police Station, said all three drivers passed preliminary alcohol tests. Blood test results are still pending. He mentioned that the CCTV footage shows who caused the crash and said charges will be brought against the driver at fault.

The Ferrari driver is the son of Kamol Silathong, a wealthy businessman who made local news in 2024 by filing a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office. Kamol said the Department of Special Investigation wrongly seized his sports car, even though it had been properly registered for ten years.

After the accident, Kamol went with his son to answer police questions at Thammasala Police Station. He told investigators that the family bought the Ferrari F8 Tributo for 34 million baht (about $1 million) and registered it in his wife’s name in 2022.

The car was fully insured, with a coverage amount of 24 million baht ($720,000).

Kamol said, “I always reminded my son to drive safely and not take risks. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. If he is to blame, we will take full responsibility.”

The Ferrari F8 Tributo and Import Tax

Thailand imposes taxes on luxury vehicles like the Ferrari F8 Tributo that can exceed 300% of the vehicle’s value. For a $1 million Ferrari, this could translate to $3 million or more in taxes alone.

The exact rate depends on factors like the car’s retail price, engine size, and whether it’s imported for personal use or resale. A 2018 report suggested duties could be around 300%, though proposals to lower them to below 300% have been discussed without confirmed changes.

Taxes are calculated based on the retail price under Thailand’s current tax system, which minimises underreporting of vehicle value. This ensures the full $1 million value is taxed, potentially with additional costs for insurance and freight (CIF).

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is a mid-engine sports car produced by Ferrari from 2019 to 2023, succeeding the 488 GTB and paying homage to Ferrari’s V8 legacy. It’s celebrated for its blend of stunning performance, advanced aerodynamics, and striking design, often regarded as the last non-hybrid mid-engine V8 Ferrari.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo’s 710-hp V8, advanced aerodynamics, and driver-focused tech make it a benchmark supercar, though minor flaws like brake feel and a subdued exhaust note slightly temper its perfection. As the final non-hybrid V8 Ferrari, it’s a collector’s gem with a lasting legacy.

