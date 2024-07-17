Bangkok Hotel Deaths of Six Vietnamese Tourists a Murder Suicide

Police suspect a 56-year-old Vietnamese-American lady of being responsible for the killings of six Vietnamese tourists discovered at Bangkok’s 5-star Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel.

Bangkok Metropolitan Police forensic detectives suspect the woman poisoned five compatriots with a fatal concoction of cyanide and tea when they gathered to settle a money disagreement.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, identified the alleged poisoner as Ms Sherine Chong, a Vietnamese-born US national.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp stated that Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel personnel informed detectives that Ms Sherine had been waiting alone in room 502 on the fifth floor when her alleged victims arrived on Monday.

She had already ordered lunch and tea from room service and declined the waiter’s offer to brew the tea for her in the room, stating that she would prepare it herself.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp told a press briefing that hotel CCTV security camera footage showed the five Vietnamese entering at the room with their luggage. He stated that CCTV footage proved that no one had left their room after 2 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, a chambermaid discovered their lifeless bodies in the hotel room. Ms Sherine was among the deceased.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp stated that Ms Sherine allegedly invited the five Vietnamese tourists to invest in Japanese construction projects. They included a couple who reportedly invested ten million baht in a medical project.

When the projects stalled, they filed a lawsuit against Ms Sherine.

The six have an upcoming court appearance in two weeks. Ms. Sherine allegedly invited the five to meet for out-of-court discussions. They had planned to meet in Japan, but due to visa complications, they moved the destination to Bangkok.

Immigration officials said they came in Thailand at different times and stayed in different rooms at the 5-star hotel in Bangkok’s business and diplomatic district.

The hotel staff reported that the five Vietnamese had checked out at midday on Monday, but Ms Sherine maintained her room and invited them back for another round of negotiations.

Police believe they all ate and drank cyanide-laced tea. Ms Sherine had placed an order for the accommodation before they arrived.

According to Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp, the six used teacups found in the hotel room had cyanide residue. Police were searching for the source of the toxin.

He stated that investigators are examining if the cyanide was smuggled into the country or bought locally.

