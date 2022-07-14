Baby Elephant Rescued from Golf Course Storm Drain

A baby elephant has been rescued by wildlife officials after it fell into a concrete Storm drain on a golf course. The rescue took place under the watchful eye of its anxious mother on Wednesday.

The young calf fell through the drain opening at the Royal Hills Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok Province and became stuck.

Its plight was reported to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Wildlife officials rushed to the scene on Wednesday morning.

There was a baby wild elephant trapped in the drain below the narrow concrete opening, its age was unknown. The young elephant’s mother was seen pacing anxiously at the mouth of the opening, she was unable to help her baby calf out.

With the help of a crane from the local government and a backhoe from the golf course groundsmen, the wildlife officials managed to lift the calf out of the hole at about 8.30 am.

The baby quickly rejoined its mother, and they continued into the forest, not looking back.