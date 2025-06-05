American Wanted for Allegedly Tagging Famous Temple Wall in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Police are looking for an American man suspected of spray-painting graffiti on the historic wall of Wat Lam Chang, a centuries-old temple in Chiang Mai’s old city. Reports say the suspect has already left Chiang Mai by plane.

The abbot of Wat Lam Chang reported the vandalism to city police early Tuesday. He said the temple’s outer wall along Ratchapakhinai Road was discovered covered in black spray paint sometime around midnight.

The graffiti included English writing and a drawing of a house, placed near a mural of an elephant painted by a local artist.

Wat Lam Chang, built over 650 years ago during King Mangrai’s rule, has faced several acts of vandalism in recent years. The temple has spent a lot of money repainting its walls and once offered a reward for tips leading to arrests. Security cameras were recently added to help prevent more damage.

Footage and details from people nearby identified the person responsible as a foreign man who arrived alone on a motorcycle. Police later confirmed the suspect is an American tourist from the United States, who has since flown out of Chiang Mai.

Officers are now working with immigration authorities to trace his movements.

The abbot said the temple plans to press charges and will not settle the case privately. Police have not caught anyone involved in earlier vandalism at the temple.

This event has raised new worries about how well Chiang Mai’s cultural sites are protected, especially with more visitors arriving from abroad.

People are calling for tighter rules and better safeguards, especially after similar cases in other parts of Thailand where foreign visitors faced arrest and prosecution for damaging public property.

American Arrested for Passing Fake Notes

An American visitor was arrested after trying to exchange fake US dollars marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” at a currency booth in this popular tourist destination.

Jeffrey Stookey, 66, was taken into custody at a T.T Currency Exchange booth near Jomtien Beach, according to Pol Col Anek Sathongyu, head of the Muang Pattaya police. Officers seized 21 counterfeit $100 bills, Pol Col Anek confirmed.

A staff member at the booth reported that Mr. Stookey handed over 10 fake notes and tried to swap them for Thai baht. Each bill had “For Motion Picture Use Only” clearly printed on it.

The attendant said Mr. Stookey became upset and demanded the notes be exchanged after they were refused, police said.

Authorities shared that Mr. Stookey has visited Thailand often for about a decade and that his wife lives in the country’s Northeast. He remains in custody while police continue to investigate, Pol Col Anek added.

