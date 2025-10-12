Girl 10, Dies After Being Electrocuted By Faulty Hair Dryer

BANGKOK – A 10-year-old girl died after being electrocuted by a hair dryer thought to be substandard. Her mother had bought the device online several years ago from China.

The incident took place on Friday evening at a home in Ban Tako village, Nong Teng, Krasang district of Buri Ram. The child’s grandmother wept as she found her granddaughter lying on her back, mouth open, a hair dryer still in her right hand and connected to a wall socket.

Relatives called for help, but rescue workers found the child unresponsive. A first check showed burn marks on her right hand, pointing to electrocution as the likely cause of death.

The grandmother said she had just returned to Buri Ram from Bangkok, where she sells food on the street. She had planned to bring her granddaughter to stay with her during the school break.

That afternoon, she was sitting outside the house when another grandchild ran to say the girl was playing with the plug socket. She went inside and found the child collapsed on the floor with the dryer still plugged in. She pulled the plug at once, but the girl could not be revived.

The mother told Siam News she bought the hair dryer online about two to three years ago. It was seldom used and kept in a cupboard. The family believes the child took it out after a shower to dry her hair, which led to the fatal shock.

It is unclear whether the product was poorly made or failed after long disuse. The family expressed deep sorrow and urged others to think carefully before using uncertified electrical goods bought online.

Electrocution Risks in Thailand

Thailand’s power supply is 220V at 50Hz, higher than in the US at 110V or Japan at 100V. When faults occur, shocks can be more severe. Newer hotels and condominiums often meet good standards.

Many older homes, rural houses, beach bungalows, roadside stalls, and some city flats, however, still have weak wiring. Hazards include exposed joins, fake earth holes in sockets with no grounding, and quick fixes without proper tape or conduits.

These problems, combined with a long wet season from May to October and frequent flooding, raise the risk of electric shock. In 2024, authorities recorded 128 deaths from flood-related electrocutions nationwide, including 26 in Bangkok.

Water often reaches exposed wiring or energises metal poles and pipes. Everyday appliances such as kettles, fridges, and showers can become live when faulty, especially in humid conditions where corrosion speeds up wear.

Past Incidents of People Being Electrocuted

Faulty wiring and appliances have caused several high-profile cases, underscoring preventable dangers:

Date Location Details Source May 2025 Ayutthaya A family of three (husband, wife, child) and their dog were electrocuted in a garage during heavy rain; unprotected wiring on a steel frame leaked current via water. December 2024 Phuket A 33-year-old American tourist was killed while grabbing a wet streetlight pole with exposed live wire. December 2022 Pattaya A Russian teenager was electrocuted on a public basketball court due to suspected faulty wiring. [post:0]

What to Do in an Emergency

If Shocked : Don’t touch the person if they’re still connected to the source—turn off power first or use a dry non-conductor (wooden broom) to separate. Call 191 (emergency) or 1669 (ambulance). Even minor shocks can cause internal damage; seek medical attention.

: Don’t touch the person if they’re still connected to the source—turn off power first or use a dry non-conductor (wooden broom) to separate. Call 191 (emergency) or 1669 (ambulance). Even minor shocks can cause internal damage; seek medical attention. Fire : Use a dry extinguisher (Class C for electrical); never water. Evacuate and call 199.

: Use a dry extinguisher (Class C for electrical); never water. Evacuate and call 199. Report: Notify authorities or your accommodation—incidents must be investigated to fix faults.

Related News: