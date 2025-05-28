Family and Pet Dog Found Electrocuted to Death in Minivan

BANGKOK – A woman in Ayutthaya was devastated after discovering her husband and two relatives had died from electric shock in their minivan in early in the early morning. Their family dog was also found dead at the scene.

On May 27 at 6:30 a.m., police received a call about three deaths from electrocution in a home carport in Samphao Lom subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Officers, electric company staff, and a local rescue foundation arrived to investigate.

The garage, built with a steel frame, held two parked cars. Next to one of the cars, they found three people who had died. The victims were Ms. Kanokporn (surname withheld), a 75-year-old nun, Mr. Udomsak (surname withheld), 73, and Mr. Teera (surname withheld), 34.

Their bodies showed signs of burns, especially on the hands. A dog was also found dead, lying on top of the victims. Nearby, police noticed a rice cooker filled with rice for the dogs.

Officials reported that the area was still live with electricity, so they had to cut the power before entering. The steel garage frame had exposed wiring, with a breaker box attached directly to a steel post. This setup may have caused the electrical leak.

Ms. Wannawimon (surname withheld), 33, Teera’s wife, shared her story in tears. The night before, she came home during a heavy rain and saw nothing unusual as she passed the garage. Her husband was missing, but she didn’t go looking for him because of the storm. The next morning, she found him dead with his relatives and their dog.

The nun and Mr. Udomsak usually cooked rice and brought food for the dogs every morning. On that day, a strong storm had hit. Most of the dogs had run away. Ms. Wannawimon quickly called officials after making the tragic discovery.

She added that her husband rarely liked having his photo taken. But two days before, he needed a photo for a job application, so she took him to get one. She never thought that photo would end up on his funeral casket.

Initial checks showed the steel garage had electrical wiring not protected by conduit, with the breaker installed on the steel frame. Heavy rain had soaked the area, increasing the risk of electrical leakage. Officials believe one person made contact with the steel structure and was electrocuted, followed by the others and the dog.

Police sent the bodies for examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Pathum Thani to confirm the cause of death. They will also inspect the home’s electrical system in detail and continue their investigation according to legal procedures.

Electrocution incidents in Thailand are a notable safety concern, often linked to outdated infrastructure, poor maintenance, and environmental factors like flooding. The country’s electrical system operates on 220 volts at 50 hertz, which can pose risks if appliances or wiring are not properly managed.

Exposed wires, unshielded cables, and poorly maintained electrical installations, such as streetlights and power poles, are frequent culprits. For instance, a 33-year-old American tourist died in Phuket in December 2024 after grabbing a faulty streetlight pole with a live wire exposed to wet conditions.

Thailand’s monsoon season and frequent flooding increase risks, as water can interact with electrical systems. In 2024, 128 people were electrocuted during floods, with Bangkok reporting 26 deaths.

