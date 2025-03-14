Henkel Announces Martha Schwarzkopf Award for Outstanding Women in Science

Henkel is excited to announce the Martha Schwarzkopf Award for Women in Science, created to support and celebrate women in the scientific community. The award includes a main prize that recognizes exceptional, long-term contributions to hair science, alongside an “Emerging Talent” award aimed at encouraging young women in science.

Applications open on March 8th, marking International Women’s Day. Through this initiative, Henkel highlights its ongoing dedication to acknowledging and promoting the work of female researchers in hair science and related fields worldwide.

Women working in natural, material, or cosmetic sciences, as well as biotechnology, mechanical engineering, computer science, or medicine, are encouraged to apply.

Research areas include the mechanical properties of fibres, computer modelling of structures and active substances, development of fibre research methods, surface analysis techniques, and biotechnology-based studies of proteins or fibres. The main award includes a €10,000 prize, while the Emerging Talent award offers €5,000.

“Scientific innovation thrives on diversity, yet women remain underrepresented in many fields,” said Frank Meyer, Senior Vice President Global R&D at Henkel Consumer Brands. “Henkel is committed to fostering equality and diversity across all areas.

” The award honours Martha Schwarzkopf, one of Germany’s first female company leaders, who founded the Schwarzkopf Hair Research Institute. Schwarzkopf is now Henkel Consumer Brands’ leading haircare brand, supported by a global network of research labs, test salons, and academies. The award reflects Martha Schwarzkopf’s vision, innovation, and leadership.

Jessica Welzel, Manager R&D Hair Science at Henkel Consumer Brands, and jury coordinator for the award, added: “We continue to expand our network of hair researchers.

Past winners have played a key role in advancing the field, and their collaboration has been invaluable to us. With both the main award and the Emerging Talent award, we aim to bring together experienced researchers and new talent, further strengthening this growing community.”

Application Information

Female scientists with expertise in fields like natural sciences, biotechnology, mechanical engineering, or computer science are invited to apply. Young professionals holding a master’s degree in these areas are also eligible. Key areas of focus include hair research, fibre technologies, and simulation or analysis of biological surfaces and processes.

Applications will be reviewed by an expert panel of female scientists from Henkel Consumer Brands’ R&D team. Winners will receive mentorship opportunities, a financial prize, and an invitation to the award ceremony, scheduled to coincide with a scientific conference hosted by the Martha Schwarzkopf network in Germany at the start of 2026.

The application deadline is June 1, 2025. Interested candidates can submit the following documents in English to RnD.Award@henkel.com:

Motivation letter explaining why they are applying

Short CV focused on their research and interests

List of key publications

Summary of publicly available research in areas such as hair/scalp studies, fibre technologies, surface analysis, dye synthesis, or biological processes in hair roots

Optional photo

Submissions will be judged on relevance to hair research, consumer and environmental impact, originality, innovation, and potential contributions to hair cosmetics.

About Henkel

Henkel is a global leader in both industrial and consumer sectors, with a strong portfolio of brands, products, and technologies. Its Adhesive Technologies division leads the global market for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings.

In consumer markets, Henkel is prominent in categories like laundry, home care, and hair. Key brands include Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. In 2023, Henkel reported sales exceeding €21.5 billion and an operating profit of approximately €2.6 billion.

Founded in 1876, Henkel employs around 48,000 people worldwide, driven by a shared culture, values, and a commitment to sustainability. The company’s purpose, “Pioneers at heart for the good of generations,” reflects its long-standing dedication to shaping a better future. Learn more at www.henkel.com.

