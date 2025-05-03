Bus Crash Leaves 10 Dead, Dozens Injured in the Philippines

MANILA – A bus accident in northern Philippines has left ten people dead and more than 30 injured after the vehicle struck several cars at a toll gate. Officials say the crash took place on one of the region’s busiest highways.

Police said the bus driver, who is now in custody, admitted he fell asleep while driving. Four of the people killed were children.

The Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, where the crash happened, is a key road for workers travelling between Manila and nearby provinces. The accident occurred on Thursday, during the Labour Day holiday, while many families were on the road.

The Department of Transportation has suspended Solid North Bus, the company that owned the bus. Police said the driver could face charges for “reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides.” The bus conductor was also detained.

According to the Philippine Red Cross, three SUVS and a container truck were involved in the crash. The Red Cross said it is providing food and support to those injured and still in the hospital.

Serious bus accidents happen often in the Philippines. Concerns about drug use among bus drivers have made news lately, though it’s not clear if drugs were involved in this crash.

Last month, several public vehicle companies had their fleets suspended after 84 drivers tested positive for illegal drugs.

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon plans to meet with nearly 30 bus companies to discuss safety measures. Speaking to GMA Network, he questioned whether bus companies are making drivers work too many hours. He said every part of the problem needs to be checked, not just quick fixes.

In 2023, 17 people died in a similar bus crash when a vehicle’s brakes failed and it went off the road in central Philippines, on a section known locally as the “killer curve.”

Bus crashes in the Philippines are a recurring issue, often linked to factors like poor vehicle maintenance, reckless driving, overloading, and inadequate road safety regulations.

In November 2024, a tree planted 35 years ago by a man in Dalaguete, Cebu, named Epimaco Amancio, saved a bus carrying 37 people, mostly students, from plunging off a cliff, highlighting community-driven safety contributions.

On December 5, 2023, a bus plunged into a 30-meter ravine in Hamtic town, known as the “killer curve,” killing 17 people and injuring 11 in Antique Province. Brake failure was cited as the cause, with seven in critical condition and four stable post-crash. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued a 90-day suspension against Ceres.

Passenger bus safety in the Philippines faces significant challenges due to a combination of factors, including poor enforcement of traffic regulations, driver fatigue, vehicle maintenance issues, and road conditions.

