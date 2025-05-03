AUSTRALIA – Erin Patterson, 50, is standing trial at the Supreme Court in Morwell, Victoria, Australia. She faces charges of murdering three family members and attempting to murder a fourth with toxic mushrooms.

The case focuses on a lunch she hosted in July 2023, where beef Wellington was served.

Erin Patterson has pleaded not guilty. Her legal team says she acted out of panic after realising the meal had harmed her loved ones.

Three guests—Don Patterson and Gail Patterson, both 70, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66—died in the hospital days after the lunch. Ian Wilkinson, a local pastor, survived but needed weeks of medical care.

There’s no dispute that the lunch, which included beef wellington, mashed potatoes and green beans, contained death cap mushrooms and caused the illnesses. The central question is whether Patterson intended harm, said Justice Christopher Beale.

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC told the court this was first seen as a mass food poisoning case. But she now alleges Patterson poisoned her guests on purpose, after inviting them under the false claim of having cancer.

The prosecution says evidence will show Patterson picked mushrooms from an area near her home where death caps had been reported online. They also allege she tried to cover up her actions after lunch.

Investigators say Patterson lied about where the mushrooms came from, at first claiming she bought them from a Melbourne Asian grocery. She then disposed of a food dehydrator, believed to have been used to prepare the mushrooms, at a local tip.

Rogers told the jury they might not hear a clear motive but reminded them that proving motive isn’t required.

The trial will include evidence from a range of people, including the surviving guest, Patterson’s estranged husband Simon, medical staff, and police involved in the case.

The defence urged the jury not to jump to conclusions and to keep an open mind. Barrister Colin Mandy argued that while Patterson’s actions after lunch might look suspicious, people often act unpredictably in a crisis.

He said Patterson was overwhelmed by the situation and did not intend any harm. The defence described the deaths as a tragic accident.

What Happened at the Mushrooms Lunch

The court heard that Patterson and her husband, Simon, had been separated for years, though Simon had hoped for reconciliation. He was invited to the lunch but decided not to attend due to feeling uneasy about recent changes in their relationship. Patterson was disappointed, having put extra effort into preparing the meal.

Testimony will describe how Patterson served her guests on grey plates while eating from a different coloured plate herself, leading to questions about the dishware. The group shared a meal, spoke about Patterson’s supposed cancer diagnosis, and ended the lunch early in the afternoon.

By that night, all four guests felt unwell. Within a day, they were in the hospital with severe symptoms. Don Patterson reported vomiting dozens of times in just a few hours.

The Wilkinsons later asked if Patterson was also in the hospital, since she had eaten with them. She went to the hospital but refused admission several times. A concerned doctor even called the police, worried about her health.

The jury also heard that Patterson resisted seeking treatment for her children, claiming they had eaten leftovers but avoided mushrooms because they didn’t like them.

As the first day wrapped up, the defence reminded the jury to focus only on the evidence. Opinions and theories, they said, should not influence the verdict.

