Myanmar Junta Accuses 6-Year-Old Girl of Being Linked to a “Terrorist” Organization

YANGON, Myanmar – Myanmar’s military government has arrested a six-year-old girl, accusing her of being linked to a “terrorist” organization after the killing of a retired general and former ambassador. The arrest, reported by state-run media on Friday, 6 June 2025, shows how harsh and desperate the regime has become since the 2021 coup.

Former Brigadier General Cho Tun Aung, aged 68, was shot dead in Yangon on 22 May. He had also served as Myanmar’s ambassador to Cambodia. The Golden Valley Warriors, an anti-junta group, said they carried out the attack, blaming the general for supporting military action against civilians. The authorities responded by announcing the arrest of 16 people: 13 men and three women, including the little girl.

Among them was the six-year-old girl, said to be the daughter of the suspected gunman. Her face was hidden in state media but not in social media posts shared by the junta, drawing sharp criticism from human rights groups who called it an act meant to scare others.

Charging a child with terrorism highlights the regime’s lack of concern for international law and basic rights. The case shows how far the military will go in its efforts to stamp out opposition, even targeting children to control the population.

Violence in Myanmar

Myanmar, which many still call Burma, has faced unrest for years. On 1 February 2021, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. This led to a wider civil conflict, rooted not just in the coup but in long-running ethnic tensions and fighting.

For over sixty years, the army has fought with ethnic armed groups seeking more independence. The 2021 coup sparked resistance that cut across old ethnic divisions. Mass protests were met with violence, leading many to join civilian defence groups. These new fighters, including many young people from the Bamar majority, teamed up with experienced ethnic groups, making the conflict larger and more intense.

A group called the National Unity Government, made up of ousted politicians and activists, now operates as a rival authority. While the junta holds most cities, resistance groups have taken control of large rural areas, especially near borders. The country faces daily battles, air raids, and targeted attacks.

Widespread Human Rights Abuses

Since the military takeover, rights groups have accused the junta of a long list of abuses, including torture, killings, and attacks on civilians. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar has gathered strong evidence that these crimes are both widespread and growing.

The abuses include:

Arbitrary Arrests: Over 29,000 people have been locked up since the coup, including 6,000 women and 600 children, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Many are held without charge, denied fair trials, and kept from seeing a lawyer.

Extrajudicial Killings and Torture: The military is blamed for killing more than 6,700 civilians, among them over 1,600 women and 800 children. Torture, sexual violence, and deaths in custody are common. Detainees often face beatings, hunger, and threats.

Attacks on Civilians: The junta has increased airstrikes and shelling in towns and villages, even hitting schools, hospitals, and religious sites. Homes and infrastructure have been destroyed, with over 3.5 million people forced from their homes.

Forced Conscription: The military has now started drafting young people, including Rohingya, to fill its ranks. Many have fled to avoid being forced to serve. There are also reports of women being abused during recruitment.

Crushing Dissent: Freedom of speech, assembly, and the press has been severely restricted. Journalists face long jail terms, and those who protest risk being shot.

Blocking Aid: The military often stops vital aid from reaching people in need, making life even harder for those in conflict areas.

Arresting a six-year-old girl on terror charges, simply because of who her father is, shows just how far the junta will go. This latest act is a stark reminder of why the world must keep pressing for real action against Myanmar’s military rulers. Protecting the country’s people, especially its children, must come first.

The international community has largely condemned the junta’s actions, with some nations imposing sanctions. However, the lack of a unified and robust international response has allowed the military to continue its reign of terror with impunity.

The tragic arrest of a six-year-old girl serves as a stark reminder of the depths of depravity to which the Myanmar junta has sunk, underscoring the urgent need for concerted global action to protect civilians and hold perpetrators of these atrocities accountable.

Source: Mizzima

Related News: