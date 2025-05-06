Laos Troops Struggle to Secure Outpost After Heavy Attacks Opposite Chiang Rai, Two Soldiers Killed

CHIANG RAI – Soldiers in Laos are still unable to regain control of the Phu Pha Mon military post area after facing intense attacks from an unidentified armed group. The violence took place opposite Phu Chi Fa and Phu Thap Boek, with gunfire heard as far as Wiang Kaen in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

At least two Lao soldiers have died, and three suspects have been detained. The captured suspects belong to an ethnic group known for past resistance against the Lao government.

Reports from the border area in Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai, say that the initial attack happened between May 3rd and 4th. An unknown armed group stormed the Lao army’s Phu Pha Mon base in Pak Tha, Bokeo Province, directly across from Chiang Rai’s Phu Chi Fa.

The fighting was fierce, and the sound of gunfire carried across the border.

By May 5th, the fighting had stopped, and things at the Chiang Rai- Laos border were quiet. However, Lao troops, even with helicopters and armoured vehicles, have not managed to fully secure the area. The thick forest, caves, and the Mekong River around Phu Pha Mon make access difficult.

Armoured vehicles can’t go deep into the forest, and helicopters can only patrol from above.

The first attack on the Lao base happened on May 3rd. Reports say the attackers split into several small groups, using a plan to draw in reinforcements before launching a stronger assault. This led to at least two Lao soldiers being killed. Lao forces captured three suspects during the fighting.

As of midday on May 5th, Lao forces still haven’t regained complete control of the area. They have avoided using heavy weapons for fear that stray shells could land on the Thai side of the border. In a previous clash, a 7.26mm bullet hit the roof of a house in Thailand, leading Thai authorities to warn Bokeo officials.

The three people detained told officials they belonged to an ethnic group with a long history of conflict against the government in Laos. The reason for the attack on the Lao base remains unclear, but it’s suspected to be linked to either the local drug trade or ongoing ethnic tensions.

Some believe the route is used for drug trafficking, and Lao authorities have recently ramped up efforts to tackle this issue. Others say the attackers may belong to a group often treated as second-class citizens, leading them to band together and stage attacks like this.

Related News: