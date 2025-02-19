Pro-Democracy Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Dying in Hong Kong Prison

HONG KONG – Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai is reportedly in deteriorating health while imprisoned in Hong Kong, and his son warns there’s little time left unless the US and UK intervene to secure his release.

Lai, a 77-year-old British-Chinese dual citizen and outspoken supporter of Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, was arrested in August 2020 under a national security law imposed by Beijing. He founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper and pleaded not guilty last January to charges of sedition and collusion with foreign forces.

The sweeping law introduced in June 2020 targets acts Beijing defines as secession, subversion, terrorism, or collusion with foreign entities. It carries penalties of up to life imprisonment.

Sebastien Lai, Jimmy Lai’s son, has called on global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to act urgently. His father is in his fourth year of solitary confinement, conditions that UN experts have criticized.

“He’s physically breaking down. It’s nothing short of torture,” Sebastien Lai told Reuters ahead of a Human Rights and Democracy summit in Geneva. “Time is running out for him.”

Jimmy Lai, who suffers from diabetes, is facing significant health challenges.

In response, a Hong Kong government spokesperson dismissed Sebastien Lai’s comments, calling them “misinformation” and “smearing remarks.” Meanwhile, China’s diplomatic mission in Geneva labelled the concerns over Lai’s health as “slanderous,” maintaining that the legal proceedings adhere to the law.

Beijing and Hong Kong officials argue that the security law is essential for closing security loopholes and restoring regional stability. However, both the US and British governments have criticized the charges against Lai, describing them as politically motivated.

In October, while campaigning, Trump promised to secure Lai’s release, saying he would “100%” ensure his freedom. Sebastien Lai expressed gratitude for the statement, saying, “It gives us a lot of hope.”

Sebastien has also urged the UK to take a firmer stand on his father’s case. “If Britain wants to normalize relations with China, they can’t ignore its citizens being jailed for supporting democracy,” he stressed.

The British government stated that Lai’s case remains a priority, citing discussions between Prime Minister Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November. The US government did not immediately provide a comment.

Lai’s international legal team says his case exemplifies how states use legal systems to suppress journalists, a practice they call “lawfare.” They have urged world leaders attending the upcoming UN Human Rights Council to denounce Beijing’s actions and defend press freedom.

“How the international community reacts will send a powerful message to authoritarian regimes worldwide,” said Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC from Doughty Street Chambers, representing Lai.

Over the past decade, Hong Kong’s ranking on the World Press Freedom Index has plummeted from 61st to 135th among 180 countries, reflecting a steep decline in press freedom.

