DeepSeek Training Sessions Flourish in China After Successful Launch

Following DeepSeek’s meteoric rise in the market, a slew of related training courses emerged on Chinese social media platforms.

Experts believe that the popularity of DeepSeek training reflects the Chinese public’s growing interest in artificial intelligence and makes opportunities more accessible to the general population.

DeepSeek’s development team has yet to release revenue figures, but some other individuals have already profited from “DeepSeek training courses,” according to Hongxing News on Thursday.

According to the Global Times, a quick search on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, yields a diverse range of DeepSeek training courses.

Aside from those designed for beginners, the most popular types combine DeepSeek with industry-specific applications such as e-commerce, self-media, and education.

Some of the courses are free; others require a subscription. Most paid courses cost up to 25 yuan ($3.4). Over 1,000 people have already purchased the “First Release DeepSeek Prompt Words: 100 Commands” course, which costs just 20 yuan.

Similar courses are also available from other Chinese online retailers, including Taobao, Xianyu, and Pinduoduo.

Rush to Learn DeepSeek

DeepSeek-based training courses for national civil servant exams have received special attention in the education sector. Buyers have already expressed interest in the paid course “DeepSeek Civil Servant Interview Guide.”

“One of AI’s strengths is answering exam questions and providing explanations, which are not standard in civil servant exams.

I gave DeepSeek two civil servant exam questions, and the answers it provided were better than most institutional instructors’. “It even displayed the reasoning process in screenshots,” a civil servant exam blogger wrote on Xiaohongshu.

“This AI, more familiar with domestic databases, outperforms human teachers in terms of professionalism and responsibility in all aspects of civil service exams.”

Another app developer, focused on AI and civil service exam training on Xiaohongshu, has created a civil service exam training website based on the DeepSeek model. Related posts have received nearly 20,000 likes.

“The surge in popularity of DeepSeek training has not only sparked public interest in artificial intelligence, but has also created multifaceted opportunities for ordinary individuals,” said Guo Tao, an AI investor.

“It provides an opportunity for skill enhancement, allowing people to quickly master DeepSeek’s operation and application techniques, thereby improving their abilities in various fields and, to some extent, increasing their competitiveness in the workplace. DeepSeek also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs,” Guo said.

User feedback on the training courses has been mixed. Some users found the paid courses helpful, while others thought the content was lacking. One user wrote, “It’s just a copy of publicly available courses with no value.”

Seminars explored new avenues

Guo advised consumers to carefully evaluate the situation in order to avoid being misled by unsuitable courses. Consumers should exercise caution and only buy what they need.

In addition to public online training courses, a national institution organized an internal DeepSeek training session.

On Wednesday, the Qingyuan Procuratorate in South China’s Guangdong Province hosted a DeepSeek training seminar to improve its staff’s digital thinking and smart tool application skills.

Yangcheng Evening News reported on Thursday that the seminar explored new avenues for integrating AI technology with prosecutorial work.

During the seminar, instructors presented practical examples of legal research, case analysis, similar case searches, and document drafting, providing an accessible introduction to DeepSeek.

They also examined and compared its strengths and weaknesses to other popular large language models from both domestic and international sources.

“The general public is actively embracing the age of artificial intelligence,” Qin An, deputy director of the China Society of Police Law’s expert committee on counterterrorism and cyber security governance, told the Global Times.

“In this context, DeepSeek has played a pivotal role by breaking down the barriers constructed by the US, making advanced AI tools accessible to ordinary people.”

Related News: