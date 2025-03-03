Passenger Bus Crash in Myanmar Leave 5 Dead, 25 Injured

Authorities in Myanmar’s Shan State have reported a passenger bus carrying over 30 passengers plunged into a ravine, killing seven and injuring 25, on Sunday evening.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a GI Express bus that was taking passengers from Tachileik District, opposite Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, to Mandalay, a central city in Myanmar. There were more than 30 passengers on board.

According to the Tachileik News Agency, when the bus was navigating a curve coming down a hill it lost control and plunged into a ravine on the side of the road, resulting in at least 5 deaths, five males and two females.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department told reporters that because the crash occurred late at night, rescue teams were able to recover only some of the victims and transport them to a nearby hospital.

Further assessments of the damage, along with updates on the number of injured and deceased, are expected to take place today.

