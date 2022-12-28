Nostradamus Predictions for 2023, World War, Monarch’s End and Trip to Mars

Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023 include an antichrist, World War, and the death of the monarchy, according to Mario Reading author of The Nostradamus Prophecies. Michel de Nostradamus, a 16th century French astrologer, is one of the most famous Western Hemisphere fortune tellers 500 years later.

Nostradamus’ most famous book, ‘Les Prophéties,’ is a collection of 942 poetic quatrains containing his future predictions. Even though they were published in 1555, more than a decade before his death, they are still valid and reviewed annually to predict the future.

Many people believe that the Renaissance apothecary predicted many of the world’s major events, including the rise of Adolf Hitler’s bloodthirsty regime, the Apollo XI moon landing, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although some experts say there is no connection between Nostradamus’ prophecies and world events, his fame has transcended borders and time.

According to the French soothsayer, these events could mark 2023.

Mars mission

“Celestial fire when Mars’ lights go out,” Nostradamus wrote. Elon Musk said SpaceX could send a manned mission to Mars by 2029. French astronomer predicts 2023.

Pope

A new pope will be elected in the coming months, according to another prophecy. Nostradamus says Pope Francis will leave because of his age, and an obscure, dangerous person will cause a scandal.

Social change

Third, a man and a woman will create a new society for the common good. The prophet said the alliance and its positive effects will be short-lived. Experts predict high-impact conflict and instability in the U.S.

World War

“Seven months of the Great War, people killed by evil deeds” could refer to the war in Ukraine or China’s interests in absorbing Taiwan.

Atomic bombing

The apothecary foresaw a powerful nuclear device detonating in Europe. This would accelerate climate change and start a global environmental catastrophe “Rainbows haven’t appeared for 40 years. The land will dry up and floods will occur “(Text)

“Like the sun, the head will scorch the sea: Black Sea fish will almost boil,” it says. “When Rhodes and Genoa are half-starved, locals will cut them off.”

Royals

In 2022, the British Royal Family mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, one of history’s most beloved monarchs. “Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies” broke sales records after her death.

‘Les Propheties’ predicts Queen Elizabeth’s death, according to Mario Reading. “Because they disapproved of her divorce, a man they later deemed unworthy, the People will cast out the King of the Isles; He will be replaced by a Man who never expected to be king,” writes Mario Reading.

Prince Harry, who is currently abroad, would be King Charles III’s successor. Unexpected because, after resigning, he wouldn’t be ready for the throne. Prince William also lives here.

Nostradamus

Nostradamus, the famous French astrologer and physician, was born in 1503. Since his death, people have credited him with accurately predicting historical events like the French Revolution, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the September 11 attacks, and the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

His 1555 book The Prophecies brought him worldwide fame. The world will end in 3797, says Nostradamus.

Nostradamus was born in Saint-Remy-de-Provence on December 14 or 21, 1503.

Reyniere de St-Remy and her Jewish grain dealer and part-time notary husband Jaume de Nostradame had nine children.

By 1554, Nostradamus’ visions had become an integral part of his almanacs, so he decided to write a massive opus he called Centuries. He planned 10 volumes with 100 predictions for the next 2,000 years.

Les Prophecies, a collection of long-term predictions, was published in 1555. Possibly fearing religious persecution, he hid the meanings of the prophecies by mixing Greek, Italian, Latin, and Provencal.

Nostradamus liked the Vatican. Because he didn’t write about magic, he may have avoided Inquisition prosecution for heresy. He became a Renaissance celebrity.

Some thought Nostradamus was a devil’s servant or insane for his predictions. Many believed the prophecies were supernatural.