Ministry of Culture Highlights Wat Huay Pla Kang Community in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – On Saturday, the Ministry of Culture led the official opening of the Wat Huay Pla Kang community in Chiang Rai. This area was recognized as one of the top ten model communities in the “Visit Communities, Experience Local Ways” project for 2024.

The event gathered respected guests, including Phra Paisan Prachathorn, the temple’s abbot, Rujtitsak Rangsi, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai, Rapeeporn Thongdee, head of the driving committee for the model communities, Sineenart Thongsuk, President of the Chiang Rai Red Cross, local cultural officers, government leaders, villagers, and media, at the main courtyard near the Guan Yin statue at Wat Huay Pla Kang.

During the ceremony, the Ministry’s inspector, Sathaporn Thiengtham, and his team paid respects at the 69-metre Guan Yin statue and enjoyed panoramic views of Chiang Rai. Visitors explored traditional cultural shows and local music, with demonstrations of local wisdom such as Lahu weaving, Ja-Ke dancing, Saba games, bamboo basketry, and Tai Lue broom making.

Tasting local dishes, visitors sampled food from Lahu, Akha, and Tai Lue communities, along with other regional products. The event also featured exhibitions, guided tram tours through the community, visits to sacred sites, and opportunities to meet residents.

Sathaporn explained that the selection of the ten leading communities was based on their readiness and potential for tourism. Out of 76 communities nationwide, these ten have shown excellence since the programme started in 2021.

The focus is on building the cultural economy by using local culture to drive new value and create opportunities for locals through creative tourism. Sathaporn congratulated the Wat Huay Pla Kang community, saying it reflects the strength, unity, and cultural pride of its people, schools, and temple.

The community has preserved and added value to its traditions. It is ready to welcome visitors from around the world, thanks to the collective effort of many local groups.

He also shared the slogan, “Visit Wat Huay Pla Kang Community, Experience the Lanna Ethnic Cultures.” The area stands out for its blend of local Thais and ethnic groups such as Lahu, Tai Lue, Akha, and Lawa. The community also supports disadvantaged people by offering them a safe place to live. This mix of cultures creates rich traditions, customs, and acceptance among residents.

Tourists can visit the wooden Guan Yin statue in the Phopchok Chedi (the nine-storey stupa), admire the white temple decorated with stunning stuccos, and view the giant 69-metre Guan Yin statue with a 360-degree panorama of Chiang Rai.

Creative community experiences await, including ethnic music and dance, craft demonstrations, and local food tastings. Popular items include bamboo crafts, grass brooms, handwoven textiles, and embroidered goods. Local dishes such as Khao Soi, Nam Ngiao, and traditional drinks from different groups are available at fair prices.

The Wat Huay Pla Kang community gives visitors a chance to enjoy genuine cultural experiences and connect with people who are proud to share their heritage. This initiative helps both locals and visitors value and continue the unique traditions of Chiang Rai.

