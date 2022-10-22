Connect with us

Boy 19 and Granny's Engagement Raises Eyebrows in Thailand
Boy 19 and Granny’s Engagement Raises Eyebrows in Thailand

A 19-year-old boy and a 56-year-old grandmother-of-three have raised eyebrows becoming engaged despite their 37-year age gap.  The pair in northeastern Thailand made headlines globally for their unusual relationship.

Wuthichai Chantaraj, 19, first encountered his now-fiancee Janla Namuangrak, 56, when he was ten years old.

They were neighbours in a community in the Sakhon Nakhon area of north-east Thailand, according to the UK media outlet The Mirror.

When Janla requested Wuthichai for help cleaning her house, they became acquainted. The couple became close over time and began an intimate connection when he was only 17.

Janla, a divorced mother of three children in their thirties, says Wuthichai helps her “feel youthful again.” She has grandchildren as well in Sakhon Nakhon province of northeast Thailand.

“Wuthichai is a superman in my eyes. He was there for me every day. Then, as he grew older, we began to develop feelings for each other. 

I was taken aback because I’ve known him since he was a toddler.”

Despite having been in a relationship for about two years, the pair kept their relationship a secret from their friends and family. 

thailand

Since becoming public in January, the couple has used social media in Thailand to share videos and photos of their relationship.

Now they’ve been dating for two years and go on dates throughout the town and to restaurants. 

thailand

The couple says they aren’t put off by their 37-year age difference since they aren’t afraid to exhibit affection in public, constantly planting kisses on one other and holding hands. 

They became acquainted after the divorced grandmother sought his assistance in cleaning her home.

“When I saw her run-down residence, I immediately thought of methods to assist her life in better conditions.

She is a diligent and honest woman. I respect her,” Wuthichai says.

 Many people believed they were insane when they first informed them they were “in love,” according to Janla.

“But he makes me feel young again,” she remarked, “and we’ve stayed together.”

“We’re content. We’re getting married.”

