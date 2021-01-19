Why its so Important to Have Car Insurance in Thailand

When you are spending a considerable amount of time in Thailand, or living there full time, you will need to ensure that whatever vehicle you have that you have the best car insurance. Some of the statistics about road traffic accidents in Thailand may surprise you and they are a stark reminder of how deadly vehicles can be.

If you are living or touring Thailand for the foreseeable future and using a vehicle, below are some of the reasons that you may wish to ensure that you are comprehensively insured.

With The 2nd Highest Car Accident Rate Per Capita In the World, Not Having Car Insurance in Thailand Is an Expensive Lesson

Thailand has one of the highest numbers of road traffic accidents globally, currently sitting in 2nd position behind Libya. To put it into perspective, there are over 50 deaths every day, which is a rate of around two deaths per hour.

The accidents are a mixture of impatience and ignorance. There are also factors, which is the same as every country. This is one of the main reasons why you need to ensure you have insurance. Search for Thai insurance agents and look for the phrase ประกันรถยนต์ชั้น 1. It translates as 1st class car insurance, which would prove useful while you are in Thailand.

The Weather: Driving in Heavy Rain Can Be Fatal

The weather also plays a big part in the number of accidents on the road in Thailand, and the monsoon conditions can reduce the quality of the roads immensely. If you go into the mountains at the north of the country, the heavy rains can often wash parts of the road away, or cause landslides which can close roads entirely. Flash floods are common throughout Thailand, and these can significantly impact the number of accidents that occur.

The Standard of The Roads: Small Towns to Big, Hazards Are Everywhere

There are plenty of excellent quality roads in Thailand that are a joy to drive, but some are full of potholes and in poor condition. The road standard varies immensely in Thailand, so you need to be prepared for the road’s quality to change at any time. Bangkok is generally not bad, as other large towns and cities are, but you can even find problems here, and it gets worse the further away from town you get. To protect both you and your vehicle when driving, it is worth the time and effort to compare car insurance quotes in Thailand from various providers.

Learner Driving Skills, Lack of Attention, Highway U-Turns & More

As with road traffic accidents worldwide, the most significant cause is the standard of driving, with many drivers often being ignorant, impatient, or not paying attention. You must be prepared for anything when driving in Thailand, including traffic coming the wrong way down the highway on the hard shoulder. It is also common for U-turns in Thailand, so you can be in the highway’s fast lane, which then comes to a sudden stop as someone is doing a U-turn.

There is also the fact that as a foreigner in Thailand, you will often be blamed for the accident, whether it was your fault or not. To avoid being blamed for an accident that is not your fault, you will also want to ensure you have front and rear cameras in your vehicle, and with your 1st class insurance, it will mean you are fully covered against any eventuality.