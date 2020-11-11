What Features Should You Look for in a Sports Bookmaker?

Sports betting is a pastime enjoyed by many people around the world, and one that continues to grow. There are many choices out there for those who wish to get involved, and the main decision you need to make is which sports bookmaker you are going to use.

Choosing one is simple enough, though there is a lot to look at from what sports they allow you to bet on to their payment methods, the bonus offer for new players and whether they offer their players a mobile betting platform or not.

If you are completely new to betting then this is one of the very first decisions you will have to make. For that reason, it is often best to keep this as simple as possible.

Here is a look at three key areas to focus on when choosing your bookmaker.

The Sports and Leagues to Bet On

This is important, even more so if you intend to bet on something that isn’t hugely popular. Look for choice here, but of course your main focus should be to get things you want to bet on.

If you are a fan of a particular sport, look to have many leagues open, even if you don’t want to bet on them now. For example, if you keep up to date with all the latest sports news then what you like now, may not be the same in the future.

Having a choice from your bookmaker means that if you do change in the future, you won’t have to change your bookmaker unless you want to.

There will be a lot of sports and leagues out there that you won’t ever look at, but a service with them on keeps all your options open for the future.

Betting Offers for New Customers

Almost all bookmakers offer a welcome offer to their new players. They do this to attract players, they have no choice given how competitive the betting industry is.

However, there are many different offers out there, from free bets to money back offers, ones that are restricted to certain sports and ones that you can use to bet on anything. It is important you know what you are getting, this detailed review of 888sport shows the bonus they offer to players.

The biggest bonus out there is not always the best, especially if it is focused on something you won’t use.

For example, if you bet on horse racing then a smaller general offer is far better than a bigger football offer, as you can use it to place the bets you want.

Whatever you decide to take, make sure you get something and make sure it matches your betting style as much as possible.

Payment Options

One often overlooked area of a betting site is the payment methods they accept from their players. This is very important for any player, but in particular new players so make sure you look here.

When you place your first bets online with a bookmaker, you will understandably feel a little nervous. This won’t be helped if you are also signing up with a new company to transfer funds across into your account.

Rather than that, look for a company that offers you the chance to deposit using a payment method you know and are comfortable with.

This isn’t a huge deal but is something to look out for. If you can do this, then you take away another slight concern you may have about your betting, allowing you to focus on having fun and enjoying the start.