Water Softeners: The Benefits of Using Them and How to Do It

If you’re living in a house with hard water running through the pipes, you’ll probably have to get a water softener to deal with the unsightly build-up all over your pipes and fixtures. If the hard water build-up is something that you have to deal with on a regular basis, then finding an effective, cost-efficient, and low-maintenance solution should be at the top of your priorities.

Most people prefer using water softeners for their easy maintenance, but they offer a wealth of benefits besides that. If you want to know more about the benefits of using water softeners, read on to find out.

S ave Money with Water Softeners



Using water softeners means that you’ll save money, simply because hard water can cause damage to your appliances and your pipes and fixtures, forcing you to pay large sums to cover the costs of repairs. The build-up in your pipes will decrease the amount of water moving; thus, the water pressure will increase to make up for the water moving through the pipes. In addition to this, hard water also requires more energy to be heated or cooled, so getting a water softener system in your house is probably the best thing to do to reduce your energy bills.

M ultiple Options for Your Convenience

There are three main types of water softeners that you can choose from based on your needs: ion exchange, reverse osmosis, and salt-free. The first one is the most common type, and it is used by most house owners to soften water due to its commercial availability.

The ion exchange removes magnesium and calcium ions, which are the main cause of build-up and pipe damage, and replaces them with sodium ions, which are less harmful to your pipes and fixtures. As always, maintenance is important, but fortunately, it isn’t really hard to manage an ion-exchange softener. All you have to do is regularly clean the brine and the resin tank, and remove any clogs that prevent the salt from reaching the bottom.

Reverse osmosis is considered the most effective of all water softeners, as it can remove almost 98% of impurities in the hard water. However, many people opt for an ion-exchange softener, the second best thing when it comes to removing impurities. Above all as reverse osmosis softeners often use a lot of water, and they might cost quite a lot of money in the long run.It will also stop buildup on your pipes and fixtures.



Last but not least, salt-free softeners have mechanical filters that remove impurities. But they may not be the best option if your hard water is particularly harsh, as it can’t remove magnesium ions as effectively as the other two options.

S ofter Clothes

If you’ve been doing the laundry with hard water, then you already know how it can affect the quality of your clothes. If you’re trying your hardest to make your clothes soft and fresh, yet you still end up with bad results, it is probably due to the hard water in your pipes and fixtures.



Also if you have very hard water, your clothes may even look unclean no matter how many times you wash them.

That’s because hard water usually leaves residue in the form of mineral build-up. This can affect the colors of your clothes and leave stains that are particularly obvious on white clothes.

Some people add salt to prevent color bleeding caused by hard water, which is a way to mimic how a sodium exchange softens hard water, moreover, detergents dissolve more easily in soft water, which means that you’ll have to use larger amounts of detergent if you have hard water. For that reason, you’ll be able to save a couple of bucks when you use a water softener.