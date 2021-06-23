Understanding the Importance of Non-Trucking Liability Insurance

If you’re planning to start a career in the trucking industry and become a commercial truck driver, you should know there are many regulations you have to comply with, and some of the most important rules to take into consideration in liability insurance related especially non-trucking liability insurance.

As a commercial truck driver, you need to have the right insurance to protect you and your assets while performing your duties. However, there’s no one size fits all type of insurance that can cover everything you want to protect. There are different insurance policies created for the trucking industry that provide different levels of coverage.

Since it’s important to understand the differences between these overages, we’re going to discuss here some important aspects about non trucking liability insurance and what it implies.

What is non-trucking liability insurance?

First thing first, we must explain what non-trucking liability insurance refers to. Non-trucking liability insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides coverage for your commercial truck when you use it for personal purposes.

Let’s say you are driving around town in your commercial truck to take care of some personal errands. In case you get involved in a road accident, your commercial auto insurance policy won’t cover for the damages caused by the accident. That’s where non-trucking liability insurance comes into play to provide that extra layer of protection you might need.

Non-trucking liability insurance is more of a niche policy, so it doesn’t cost as much as other types of insurance such as bobtail insurance or other policies you might find necessary to keep you and your assets safe.

Who needs non-trucking liability insurance?

Before you start planning your budget to purchase non-trucking liability insurance, you have to consider your specific circumstances first. There are several scenarios that require you to get non-trucking liability insurance, as follows:

If you’re using your commercial truck for purposes that are not related to your job.

If your motor carrier requires you to have non-trucking liability insurance as part of a lease agreement.

If you want to avoid additional expenses, should you be involved in a road accident outside working hours.

If any of the above scenarios apply to you, getting non-trucking liability insurance is definitely a wise investment to make.

How much does non-trucking liability insurance cost?

Costs for insurance generally range from $29 to $49 per month. Of course, this is just an estimate, so prices may vary depending on various factors and your specific needs and requirements.

As with any other type of insurance, in order to get the best rates for your non-trucking liability insurance, you should do some shopping around first. The smartest thing to do is to request quotes for non-trucking liability insurance from different providers and then compare them. This will help you make an informed decision and get the most bang for your buck.