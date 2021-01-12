Understanding The Benefits of THCA, a Cannabinoid You May Not Know

Products made of cannabis are gaining popularity due to all the amazing health benefits the plant has to offer. Now we are mostly aware of two components, namely THC and CBD, which are responsible for making marijuana products much coveted. But, over time, the not so well-known cannabinoid, THCA, has earned its own bit of fame!

This is because it is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. People who were earlier cynical about whether it is okay to use medical marijuana or not can now rejoice.

We are here to shed some light on the THCA benefits to explore. After reading, you may decide to add THCA to your routine.

Firstly, what is THCA?

THCA stands for Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, which once was not a very well-known cannabinoid. But, this one has started to grab the attention of researchers due to a number of reasons. It is funny how this cannabinoid, found abundantly within the raw and living marijuana plant, was not known to anybody to have beneficial effects for those suffering from specific medical conditions.

THCA is found in the stem, leaves, and flowers of the plant, and it is non-psychoactive. Also, THCA needs to be consumed without heating it. The heat can alter the structure of the cannabinoid, and it will become an entirely different one. THCA can be consumed by juicing the raw stems, flowers, and leaves of the plant. You can also use cannabis tinctures, edibles infused with raw THCA, THCA powders, and more.

What are the benefits of THCA?

It is very early to say anything conclusively but based on preliminary findings, it can be said the THCA may have the following benefits.

It has been noticed that this cannabinoid can reduce nausea, vomiting , dizziness, can increase appetite, and more. Its antiemetic property is helpful for people who experience nausea and loss of appetite quite often.

People having chronic inflammation can use THCA to relieve symptoms related to their conditions such as Crohn’s disease, lupus, IBS, arthritis, and more. The property of THCA that eases inflammation is found to be effective by many patients.

THCA as a neuroprotectant is pretty potent. There is evidence that it provides a protective shield against critical neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and more. There is evidence to suggest that this cannabinoid can slow or arrest the fast progression of these degenerative diseases that severely impact quality of life.

A study was conducted on prostate cancer patients, which revealed that THCA can inhibit the growth of cancerous cells. It brought down the rate remarkably only to show that it is a potent anti-proliferative agent.

From preliminary findings, we can conclude that THCA is known to have major health benefits. But there’s still a long way to go. Patients suffering from insomnia, epileptic seizures, muscle spasms, chronic pain, and more have reported that using THCA helped them to cope with various health issues. It made their lives easier and happier because who doesn’t want to walk on the path of healthy living?