Top 10 Money-Saving Tips for Cash Pinched Students

As a hardworking student in college, you know how attending college can be very expensive. You have to pay tuition, rent, bills and other essential living expenses. If you don’t take control of your finances early enough, you’ll find yourself frustrated and unable to concentrate on your studies.

You have to start thinking about your financial independence as early as possible. The last thing you want is to get into debt with no plan because this will prevent you from achieving your goals easily. Debts are very expensive. It’s best to avoid them if you can.

Today, we are going to show you how to save money so that you can avoid debt and increase your net worth. Keep reading!

1. Borrow instead of buying

Instead of buying books, movies, and other resources, you should consider borrowing. Do your friends or relatives have the resources you are looking for? If they don’t mind giving them to you for a while, it’s best to borrow them. Buying new books, movies and other online resources are expensive in the long run. Borrowing is one of the best ways to save money.

2. Carry snacks to save money

There will be days when you’ll have several classes in a row. Or you’ll be busy working on your school projects. During this time, it’s easier to buy drinks and snacks than going back to your apartment to cook. And this is expensive. You need to prepare your dish or snacks the night before to avoid spending a lot of money on food.

3. Find a part-time job

If you are wondering how to save money in college, finding a part-time job will greatly increase your earnings. However, at the end of the day, it’s all about how you use your money. Saving at least 30% of what you earn will make a huge difference in your net worth.

4. Make use of free events and online courses

You can save a lot of cash by keeping track of events that offer free entertainment or food to students. Taking advantage of these events and discounted prices offered by retailers and restaurants will help you save money.

Instead of applying for expensive courses, you should consider learning using free online tutorials. You’ll learn how to present a university assignment and get good grades at reasonable prices.

5. Create a money budget

Allocate some time to create a sensible budget. You don’t want to spend more than you should or become stingy. Creating a sensible budget will ensure that you not only save but also have fun along the way. With the rapid advancement of technology, there are a wide range of budgeting tools that you can use to manage your income and expenses and learn how to save money as a college student.

6. Recycle it saves money

Connect with communities and organizations that buy or sell books, furniture and clothes to name a few. Selling anything that you don’t use is one of the top ways on how to make money as a college student.

7. Buy quality instead of quantity

It’s better to buy fewer high-quality items because they tend to last longer as compared to cheap items. Plus, having fewer items in your apartment or dorm room eliminates clutter and disorganization.

8. Say No

Saying no is one of the most difficult things to do as a student. However, it will save you a lot of money in the long run. You don’t have to go out every Friday night with friends or expensive weekend getaways. Plus, spending time with yourself is one of the best ways to get to know yourself.

9. Eliminate bad habits that cost money

Eliminating bad habits such as consuming excessive alcohol and smoking will enable you to save thousands of dollars in the long run. Bad habits affect your health negatively. And this increases your medical bills. Eliminating bad habits and living a simple life will not only save you money but also promote your peace of mind.

10. Cancel expensive subscriptions

Before signing up for subscriptions, you should focus on the long-term. Most subscriptions appear cheap at the moment. But in the long run, they are very expensive. Gym memberships, Netflix and Amazon Prime are some of the common subscriptions that can prevent you from saving if not monitored. If you don’t use them, cancel them immediately.

Conclusion

People don’t become financially independent by accident. It is the result of careful planning and saving a consistent manner. Do not think of using shortcuts to become wealthy overnight. In most cases, shortcuts lead to failure, unhappiness, and frustration in life especially when it comes to finances.

The earlier you start planning and saving, the easier things will be for you in the future. Start using these top ten ways to save and increase your net worth. At the end of the day, your efforts will pay off in spades. Lastly, learn to say no to fun and easy activities that have no benefits in the long run.

Bio

Nicholas Walker is a professional writer and mentor. He enjoys sharing his thoughts and experiences on financial independence, marketing, and health. During his leisure time, you’ll find him traveling or hiking in the mountains.