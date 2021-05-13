Things to Keep in Mind Before Taking Kids Out for Water Sports

A day spent on water sports is never a waste of time. Do this once and you would never want to stop. The magic of water sports soothes our soul and its spirit is known to calm and rejuvenate our mind while its properties are alluring which tends to attract people towards itself. It’s a fun-filled activity for toddlers and most of them are drawn towards the water in their early years.

Summers is the perfect time to get the most out of it. Everyone loves water on hot sunny days when the sun is shining overhead and the weather is at its best. Being around water is the absolute favourite summertime activity for kids and we should make sure to take them along while we are planning vacations around water bodies. It’s a great opportunity for the overall development of a child. It ensures strength, stability, balancing techniques which are crucial for their growth.

Every coin has two faces. If there are advantages associated with something, loopholes follow as well. No doubt that water amuses us but it has dangers as well. We can’t plan randomly on any day being around water relishing the amusement of water sports.

It needs planning for weeks. Preparation and body-balancing go hand in hand and especially if you are taking your kid along, it’s mandatory to prepare well. Their first experience should be fun-filled, not life-threatening. While it’s hard to get them stable inside water bodies, it’s not impossible. If you are planning for a recreational activity, don’t worry.

We have compiled a list of ten imperative things to implement while you are taking your to water sports.

Never take the risk of making your toddler step inside water if they haven’t mastered their swimming sessions and by sessions, we mean that achieving a masters degree in that. They should be enrolled in proper swimming classes with an expert.

Make sure they proceed from shallow to deep water bodies. Initialize by swimming pools in your home or around the housing societies and then take them to deep waters so that they gradually master their skill-sets. Swimming also aids in their overall growth and rejuvenates the mind and soul. Never leave the sessions until your kid is an expert.

AVOID SOLO TRIPS

Until they are 18 or have attained maturity, don’t allow a solo water trip for them. They can enjoy being soloists some other time but not in their early years. Even if it is amusing, it’s a risky affair as well.

A solo journey becomes beautiful and relaxing if one knows how to take control but we can’t rely on them for controlling their journeys. A helping hand is not bad and kids need a water expert to guide their ways through water bodies.

LIFE-VEST IS A MUST MUST HAVE

Before making them step into the water, pack the water transport with all the necessary gears like a life vest, swim caps, leash.

A waterproof vest is a requisite for being inside a water body. Invest in good quality life jackets which serve the real purpose. It protects you potentially from dangerous situations.

Comfort matters a lot, children tend to get rid of things that make them feel uneasy. If you want they don’t have to hassle with their life vests, get them a comfy and soft one and let them make the best out of crystal-clear waters.

EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT MUST BE HANDY

Better keep all the emergency items handy. A leash should be on the top of your list if you are planning kayaking or paddle boarding so that even if kids lose their balance, you can grab them out easily.

Life jackets are the safest equipment in the water. A high-density foamed rescue tube should be inside your floating device. Get a ring buoy along to avoid the risk of drowning.

First aid kits should be handy because when you step inside water, you might want to explore more and exploring comes with risks. Make a first aid kit your priority before riding into your water tube.

MASTER THE WATER SIGNS

An instructor can guide your kid regarding the water signs which signifies safety and danger. For all of those who try their hand for the first time inside water, learning the basics of water safety is essential.

All the signals which make your instructor aware of your toddler’s situation must be mastered by them. Even you should learn the significance of signals in case you are not taking the instructor along. Never risk your child’s safety.

LET INSTRUCTOR TAKE THE LEAD

While you might want to spend some quality time with your family alone, it’s not wise to go without an instructor if you are taking your kids along. Instructors guide them in the right manner.

They know the strength and weaknesses of a newcomer because they have mastered the skill-sets associated with water. A well-recognised guide will make your kid an expert for the next time. It might cost you higher but it is safe for your kid.

NEVER EVER LEAVE THEM ALONE

Do not trust the outer beauty of water, it’s deepness comes with risks. Supervise each activity. While you might leave them alone for a few seconds, keep a check on them. Be vigilant because it will take a matter of seconds to face a mishappening.

Let them go with the flow while they enjoy the beauty of nature and crystal-clear water but don’t leave their side. Hold their hands or tie their feet with the leash and let them flow.

EXAMINE THE WEATHER REPORTS

Updated weather reports should be followed before planning your vacations around water. Storms, waves, floods are all the risks that are linked with water. You don’t want to spend your summer holidays facing the perils of nature rather relinquish the joys attached to it by updating yourself before going on once in a lifetime experience.

There is no need to make your kid a master of waves. They can ace water skills later on in their life but the initial years should be filled with fun and joy with the safety factor in mind.

DON’T DIVE IN DEEP WATERS FOR FIRST TIME

Deep waters might excite you but it shouldn’t make you overconfident. It’s good to showcase your skill-sets but not wise with your kids alone.

Water fun with kids should be practised inside beaches, pools not in oceans or wavy seas because these deepwater bodies are equipped with risks. Risk is a way of life but not to be practised along with your kids.

KEEP YOUR BOTTLES AT HOME

A big no to alcohol with your kids. It is not a good habit to consume alcohol when kids are around plus it’s not safer when you are trying your hands on water sports with your kid.

You don’t want your child to see the perils of irresponsible drinking. Your only drink should be water or juice, nothing else. Be sober and in your senses while you are giving your child a fun-filled experience.

QUICK GUIDE TO ALL THE WATER SPORTS PERFECT FOR KIDS

SURFING

SWIMMING

KAYAKING

PADDLE BOARDING

SNORKELING

WINDSURFING

DIVING

PERFECT PLACES FOR REJOICING WATER SPORTS

ALEUTIAN ISLANDS(USA)

CAPRI(ITALY)

GREAT BARRIER REEF(AUSTRALIA)

NATIONAL LAKESHORE(MICHIGAN)

RHODES(GREECE)

R. THAMES(UNITED KINGDOM)

Water bodies offer endless opportunities and remarkable experiences. Water sports can play a major role in enhancing the skill-sets of an individual. Setting goals and clear-cut boundaries can help you get the best out of water.

While you might get unsure regarding instructing your toddler, various experts in the industry are ready to assist you at any time. It’s never too late for instructing your kid, whether he is in his early years or turned into a teenager.

Kids are known to adapt to new things easily and quickly. They can learn anything even faster than you because of their sharp mind. While several emergency equipment can be kept handy but they are not something which can be fully relied upon.

Nothing can be more protective towards your kids than yourself. So, never fully trust anything when it comes to your kid, be vigilant and let your kids fly!

By Kenneth Driscoll

Kenneth is an expert paddleboarding enthusiast and a yoga lover. He loves to find locations for his adventures, and meet new people who have similar passions.

He has been working with various outdoor activities and yoga publications online and offline, providing them quality and meticulous content catering to the range of informative articles. He is a fun-loving and ambitious person who likes to grab every opportunity to have an adventurous experience. Currently, he is working with GlideSup a paddleboarding Company.