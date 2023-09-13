The Rise Of Delta 8 THC: What You Need To Know

In recent years, a new cannabinoid has emerged on the scene, captivating the attention of both the cannabis industry and consumers alike. Delta 8 THC, often called Delta 8, has quickly become a legal alternative to its more well-known counterpart, Delta 9 THC.

This rise of Delta 8 represents a significant shift in the landscape of cannabis products such as Delta 8 carts and specific regulations, raising important questions and considerations for both enthusiasts and policymakers.

That said, this article will delve into the fascinating world of Delta 8, examining its origins, effects, legality, and what you need to know to navigate this evolving aspect of the cannabis industry.

What Is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is an isomer of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that has recently gained popularity due to its psychotropic effects. It has a molecular structure like Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive component in cannabis, but it differs slightly at the molecular level.

Furthermore, it’s an analog of Delta 9, meaning it contains similar properties and effects. The two molecules are found in different concentrations depending on the cannabis strain or product type.

Generally, it produces milder psychotropic effects than Delta 9, making it more appealing to those who want a less intense experience while still receiving the therapeutic benefits of THC.

Sources Of Delta 8 THC

Delta 8 THC can be sourced from the following:

Hemp-Derived Delta 8

Hemp-derived Delta 8 has quickly become a popular choice among those seeking an alternative to the psychoactive effects of other cannabinoids. It’s derived from hemp plants and contains much lower levels of Delta 9 THC.

This type of Delta 8 has a milder effect than its Delta 9 counterpart, providing users with an enjoyable experience without the potential for anxiety or paranoia associated with higher levels of THC. It also appears to have antiemetic solid properties, making it helpful in managing nausea and vomiting in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Furthermore, hemp-derived Delta 8 is legal under federal law when derived from industrial hemp plants containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. As such, it provides an accessible means of experiencing the benefits that cannabinoids can bring without risking legal repercussions.

Synthetically Produced Delta 8

Synthetically produced Delta 8 has recently gained traction as an alternative to hemp-derived Delta 8, captivating curious minds with its unique ability to provide a more potent cannabinoid experience. It’s created by manipulating compounds found in the cannabis plant.

By combining various elements from different parts of the plant, such as terpenes and cannabinoids, scientists can create a product with similar properties to natural hemp-derived Delta 8 but at much higher concentrations. This allows users to receive more significant benefits without consuming large amounts of hemp plants or extracts.

Additionally, due to its highly concentrated nature, synthetically produced Delta 8 offers faster onset and longer-lasting effects than traditional hemp-derived products.

Consumption Methods

Delta 8 THC can be consumed through various methods, including the following:

Smoking And Vaping

Smoking and vaping Delta 8 products offer a different experience than traditional cannabis products due to their various cannabinoid profiles. As mentioned, it’s an analog of THC and has many similar yet distinct properties from its more well-known counterpart. While Delta 8 is considered psychoactive, it only produces milder effects than THC when ingested or inhaled.

Smoking or vaping Delta 8 can help users achieve a smooth, mellow high without the anxiety associated with higher levels of THC consumption. Additionally, some people find that delta 8 helps them relax while remaining alert and focused on tasks. Vaping this substance also tends to produce less harsh throat sensations than smoking other forms of cannabis.

Edibles And Tinctures

Delta 8 edibles and tinctures provide an alternative to smoking or vaping for those seeking a more discreet way to consume the substance.

Edibles such as gummies, chocolates, and cookies are infused with Delta 8 THC, allowing users to enjoy the effects of the compound in a familiar form.

Tinctures are liquid forms of Delta 8 that can be taken by placing a few drops under the tongue or added directly into food and drinks. This method allows users to achieve the desired levels of the compound while avoiding any potential health risks associated with smoking or vaping.

Topicals And Transdermal Patches

The effects of Delta 8 can also be experienced through topical and transdermal patches.

Topicals are applied directly to the skin, relieving pain, inflammation, and other ailments. Transdermal patches provide a more sustained release of the compound into the body over time.

This makes them ideal for those who experience chronic pain or need to manage their symptoms continuously. These options are safe and may be effective in managing various conditions with minimal side effects.

Potential Health Benefits

Here are some potential health benefits associated with Delta 8 products that are gaining increased attention from the medical community:

Pain Management

Recent studies have indicated that Delta 8 may provide promising relief for managing pain. It has been found to help reduce inflammation and act as an analgesic, potentially relieving chronic and acute pain.

Clinical trials have also reported that it may help relieve symptoms associated with neuropathic pain. Delta 8 is believed to work by interacting with endocannabinoid receptors in the brain, thereby triggering a response that helps alleviate pain levels.

Furthermore, compared to other cannabinoids, Delta 8 is thought to be more potent and longer lasting than Delta 9 THC in providing effective pain management. As such, it has become increasingly popular amongst those seeking an alternative method of treating their ailments without relying on traditional medications.

Anxiety And Stress Relief

Recent studies have suggested that Delta 8 interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which may be beneficial for those who experience generalized anxiety disorder or other forms of chronic stress.

Moreover, the compound calms users without causing drowsiness or impairing cognitive function, allowing them to remain productive while still feeling relaxed. Additionally, it doesn’t produce the same psychoactive effects as traditional cannabis products, so people can take advantage of its benefits without worrying about getting ‘high.’

Nausea Relief And Appetite Stimulation

Studies have indicated that Delta 8 may be a viable option for reducing nausea and stimulating appetite.

Anecdotal evidence has suggested that it may be effective in managing nausea caused by chemotherapy and general symptoms of gastrointestinal distress. It may also help promote appetite, particularly when combined with other medications or natural remedies. Additionally, its potential to reduce anxiety may lead to an improved sense of well-being, which may further help stimulate the appetite and reduce feelings of nausea.

Conclusion

The rise of Delta 8 THC represents a significant development in the cannabis world. As a legal, milder alternative to Delta-9 THC, it has captured the interest of consumers and entrepreneurs alike. However, questions about its safety, long-term effects, and regulatory status persist.

Delta 8’s emergence reminds us of the need for adaptability in the ever-changing cannabis industry, where open dialogue is essential to understanding its potential benefits and risks.