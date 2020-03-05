Tech School Closes Failing to Give Students College Certificate

Students from a Thai technical school have filed a complaint with police claiming the college failing to bestow them with college certificate. The students allege the collage charged expensive tuition’s then shutdown.

Miss Suchada Krahothong, a college graduate, said she paid 50,000 baht for a one-year course at the college advertised as a “special program“.

Despite having regularly attended classes via a long-distance learning arrangement from Ratchaburi, she was not granted a vocational certificate after her course was completed.

Miss Suchada said she needed the college certificate to apply for a job.

She inquired with the college only to be told the institute had encountered financial problems, forcing it to shut down. Closing the off-campus study centres in Chai Nat’s Muang district.

“I want police to act against the college and the lecturers on charges of cheating,” Miss Suchada said. She filed her complaint with the Crime Suppression Division on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old student was among many who had enrolled in the long-distance classes held at the Ban Rai Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Ratchaburi.

Miss Suchada said she believed other students were also cheated into paying big sums to the school. She then learned the college was not allowed to set up off-campus study centres. Also that the collage only agreed to give her 10,000 baht in compensation.

Students accuse school of cheating them out of college certificates

More than 200 students had submitted complaints against the college with the Vocational Education Commission. Because the college also shutdown of the long-distance learning centres in many provinces. They too claim they never got a college certificate.

An initial investigation found the college had illegally established long-distance program taught at TAOs. As well as in department stores, Vocational Education Commission secretary-general Narong Phaeophonsong said.

Officials were looking to see if the students were deceived. “Some may have known [the college ran the course illegally], but just wanted a shortcut to get a college certificate,” Mr Narong said.