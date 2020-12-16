Guide on Completing Assignments for Students in Thailand

Thailand’s educational system looks well in theory. Regardless of nationality and social background, all children have equal rights to education. However, in reality, the secondary and tertiary schooling system is characterized by large disparities for students in Thailand.

Even more 14% of children at secondary school age aren’t attending schools. Most of them come from disadvantaged communities. UNICEF published a criticizing report on Thailand’s educational system, identifying the lack of quality as its most prominent weakness.

On average, students in grade 12 failed 8 out of 9 subjects on average. The situation is more serious than it seems, and students are not the only ones to blame.

The schooling system fails to provide quality. Teachers demand assignments without giving proper instructions and enough time for completion. Students fail because they lack the guidance they need.

What’s the Problem with Thailand’s Educational System?

Over the past few months, the country faced a wave of organized student protests. The students were triggered by several issues:

Unequal access to high-quality education

Outdated schooling system, based on one-way instructions and student writing

Intimidation against students who criticized the educational system

In general, students are asking for a thorough reconstruction of Thailand’s approach to schooling.

Let’s talk about a particular aspect of education that’s problematic for students: the professors lecture them in an outdated way. They repeat the same material that’s already in the textbooks, without introducing any interactive activities. The students earn their grades through exams, written assignments, and a showcase of knowledge during the classes.

Without any practical tips on how to complete the projects, they are left with online guides that aren’t specifically tailored for their educational system. Their professors don’t appreciate creativity too much; they are focused on theory and form. Students have to push more to change that approach, and we’ll have to wait for a few years before a new generation of educators makes significant changes in that aspect.

Tips for Thai Students: How to Complete Academic Assignments

Start with a Plan

Your teachers like to see students following a specific format for assignments. If it’s an essay, you’ll need to include a thesis statement in the introduction, and defend it across the paper’s paragraphs. As soon as you get the initial instructions, you should develop a plan: how will you approach the topic and what arguments will you use?If you find the topic too challenging, conduct preliminary research.

You’ll find blogs and studies that will help you understand it a bit better. If you realize that this project is too challenging, you should think about hiring a service for getting a brilliant assignment help. You’ll work with a professional author, who already knows a lot about the matter. Make sure to explain that you need a project suitable for the educational system in Thailand. The sooner you make a decision and place an order, the better. You’ll get the final paper early, so you’ll have time to learn from it.

Research Well

In general, academic assignments in Thailand are focused on theory. Yes; your professors will want to see your own arguments. However, the foundation of the project is formed by relevant and trustworthy resources.

These resources can include journal articles, scientific studies, case studies, newspaper publications, and more. Depending on the topic and type of paper, you’ll find the right ones. It’s important not to use random blog posts or Wikipedia during this process. Wikipedia is good for one thing: getting basic information on the topic and finding real resources (check the references at the bottom of the page).

We recommend using Google Scholar as your main search engine during the research stage. It will guide you to high-quality resources that you can use in your paper. Do not forget to reference them all! Your teachers use advanced plagiarism detection systems to make sure that your work is original. If they see that you used a source but forgot to reference it, you’ll be in trouble.

Write, Edit, and Proofread

Once you’re done with the planning and research stages, you’re up for a real challenge: the writing stage itself. If you prepared well for it, you won’t have a problem. The outline is a skeleton; you just need to add some substance. Your professors want to see a serious, academic tone in these assignments. Avoid short sentences and try to sound more intelligent.

Writing tips for American students will tell you the opposite thing: write clearly and avoid complex phrases. But in Thailand, the professors are impressed by eloquence. Until the system changes, we’ll have to keep playing by its rules.

Stay Confident

Students can develop excellent writing skills if they keep trying. We know that your teachers demand too much. We know that you would rather spend your days reading, watching TV shows, and doing things that you like doing. Academic writing is challenging, and it’s not the most pleasant activity you can think of. But it’s also useful. Good papers lead to good grades, but they also help you learn valuable things that you’ll use later in life.

Stay confident and motivated! Keep practicing, and you’ll get better at writing.

Author: Paul Calderon likes to call himself an essay aficionado. He believes that writing can be fun, so he motivates students to try different approaches until they find one that works for them. Paul publishes blog posts with useful writing tips.