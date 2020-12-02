Punters Now Using Dogecoin for Sports Gambling Opportunities

The benefits of Bitcoin led to the creating and development of more than nine hundred cryptocurrency types. One of the most interesting of them is Dogecoin. The fields where Dogecoin is applied perfectly are numerous. Among them are investment, online shopping, crowdfunding, Dogecoin gambling, and many other sports gambling opportunities.

Dogecoin cryptocurrency

“It was started with a joke,” – that is what some people say about Dogecoin remembering the history of its name. Nevertheless, Dogecoin creation led to a small revolution among altcoins. The fast mining process helped to generate almost 100 billion Dogecoins in the first year of its existence. To date, this cryptocurrency has a strong market place and the Dogecoin price grows simultaneously.

Here are some more interesting facts about Dogecoin:

Dogecoin was invented in 2013 following the Litecoin technology

Dogecoin was written using C++

The Dogecoin technology of work is not similar to Bitcoin, The transaction approval is provided differently because of different proof of work mechanisms. This makes Dogecoin almost impossible to mine for amateurs as it is very hard to obtain the special software. To compare – to mine Bitcoin you can easily order everything you need at Amazon.

Dogecoin got its “dog-related” name thanks to a popular Internet meme of 2013. The meme is picturing a funny dog.

The use of Dogecoin in gambling and sports betting

Cryptocurrency exponentially replaces fiat currencies in online casinos and sportsbooks. There is a big number of casinos offering Bitcoin slots and table games. But what about Dogecoin? To date, there are about twenty online casinos that allow betting with Dogecoin. Gamblers can try themselves playing many varieties of online Dogecoin video slots, blackjack or roulette as well as online poker. One of the popular features is the live Dogecoin casino that allows playing with a real croupier.

Dogecoin sportsbooks is another popular modern online entertainment, which is spreading exponentially because of lockdowns the world faced during 2020. The best way to provide betting on sports activities such as basketball, soccer, hockey, etc is to use one of the Dogecoin wallets such as Multidoge (an official Dogecoin wallet), Trezor, Coinomi, Guarda wallet. Some online bookmakers offer huge welcome bonuses to new users and allow race betting as well.

The benefits of Dogecoin sports betting are undeniable. Among them are:

Safety. Cryptocurrency transactions are the safest way to provide payments. The decentralized financial control system does not allow any cheating or hacking.

Anonymity. When it comes to online gambling or sports betting for some gamblers it is vital to stay anonymous. Dogecoin anonymity can also help avoid particular restrictions for online gambling.

Bonuses. Online casinos are engaging gamblers to bet with cryptocurrencies offering the lowest rates and numerous promotions.

Fast transactions. It takes several minutes to provide withdrawal with Dogecoin. For credit cards or bank payments, the process can take up to five days.

By the way, online gambling and sportsbooks are not the only fields that are great for using Dogecoin. Among the popular industries to provide Dogecoin payments are the following: