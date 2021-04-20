6 Safe Side Gigs to Help You Boost Your Income in 2021

There’s a growing movement of becoming financially independent. If you’re not familiar with it, the idea is to save up enough money to live free from the stresses of finances. To do just that, a lot of people are picking up side hustles and you too can get one to give a boost to your income. However, these people are not the only ones who are looking to side gigs.

People who already work full-time who need a little extra cash, people saving for a home or university, or those struggling to find full-time work can all benefit from side gigs. Check out the following side gigs which are safe and easy ways to make money and boost your income!

Cryptocurrency

For those of you who are in the know or not in the know, cryptocurrency is making waves in the world. Bitcoin has seen surges beyond $60k USD, and other coins have seen steep rises as well. People can make safe and discreet online transactions with a variety of cryptocurrencies, you can even gamble using crypto.

While cryptocurrency takes money to buy, once you have some, you can start making money with it. The easiest way to make money via crypto is just like investing in the stock market. Buy some crypto, sit, wait, and hope it rises.

Alternatively, you can do things like mine for crypto, play games to win small amounts of crypto, or even lend coins. Additionally, you can do things like “stake” your coins where you earn passive income from simply holding your coins in a specific wallet.

Cryptocurrency holders can make easy passive income. However, it’s important to note that it is not without risk as the market is volatile.

Complete Small Jobs

As a kid, did your parents or neighbors ever pay you to mow the lawn, clean the house, or accomplish an easy task? If so, you’ll be happy to find out that you can still do that now as an adult! With websites like TaskRabbit or even Facebook, you can find plenty of people who are willing to pay you for your services.

Jobs on such websites and platforms vary widely in terms of complexity, pay, and skills needed. Someone may pay you to help with gardening and landscaping whereas another person will pay you to set up a new Ikea bed frame.

If you’re looking for an easy way to start making some extra cash, completing small tasks around your community is one of your easiest options.

Start Freelancing Part-Time

Another option to consider is freelancing. Depending on your skills and free time, you could easily earn enough to cover all your living expenses plus more. This is all while working from the comfort of your home, your local coffee shop, or even your next vacation spot.

Freelancers are like contract workers as they don’t have a fixed salary. They provide services to clients in their field either for an hourly wage, or they may complete a project for a fixed amount.

One of the best parts about freelancing is the fact that you have all the freedom. If you want to work 10 hours a week you can. If you need more money, you can work a full 40 hours a week, or you can work as much as you can handle!

Lastly, when it comes to freelancing, you can do just about anything. Ask yourself what you’re good at and what you have experience with. If you can combine those two categories, you’ll be sure to find success in the freelancing industry.

Pet Sit or Dog Walk

For pet lovers and dog enthusiasts, this may seem like a dream come true. You truly can be paid to take care of others’ pets! Not only that, but you can earn some solid cash while doing so. Depending on where you live, you’ll find more or less demand for such services. You can join websites like Wag! which allows dog walkers, you, to connect with local dog owners who need help.

Depending on your background, the number of testimonials you can add up, and your availability, you could rake in more than a thousand per month solely by walking dogs!

Additionally, you can join the pet sitting movement. To get into this industry, you’ll need to have some reliable references, so pet owners are willing to let you into their homes while they’re away. However, once you start finding your first pet sitting jobs and gaining reviews, the jobs will begin to flow and so will the money!

The most advantageous part about pet-sitting and dog walking is there will always be a market for the job. People will always have pets, and those same people will have to work. That means their pets need care during the days, especially in cities where pets would otherwise be cooped up in apartments all day.

Teach English Online

If you’re a native English speaker, you’re in luck. All over the world people are willing to pay people like you to teach them your native tongue. You can find websites such as VIPKid or Preply that allow you to access all these hungry learners.

If you have a background in teaching or education, you’ll have even greater opportunities to teach. However, it isn’t necessary to have such credentials with many teaching platforms.

Online English teachers often have the opportunity to teach as many classes as they like. The only downfall is that depending on where your students are from and where you reside, you may have to teach late at night or early in the morning.

Becoming an online English teacher is quite attractive as there will always be people who want to learn the language!

Become a Driver for Rideshare or Food Delivery Services

Last but not least, if you want an easy job that takes little effort, become a driver—or even a bicyclist! You can start driving for one of the many ridesharing platforms or food delivery platforms.

As a rideshare driver, you’ll need to have a vehicle that passes certain qualifications. Once you pass all the requirements, you can start driving as much as you want virtually whenever you want.

For food delivery services, you have the added benefit of being able to deliver via a car, bicycle, or moped. Again, you can deliver as much or as little as you want!

The Bottom Line

The world is full of opportunities for people who want to make some extra cash. You can find jobs that have an easy entry barrier, and you can find jobs that are lucrative and more skill-based. Whatever it is that suits you if you’re willing to put in the work, you can make the side cash you need!