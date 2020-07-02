Practice Tests to Win the Battle Against Microsoft 70-740 Exam

Microsoft Teaches even when it comes to educational apps, Microsoft shows the way, especially after taking the Microsoft 70-740 Exam. There is also ‘Flipgrid’ which is a popular one that facilitates remote-learning. It has tools that allow teachers to sketch out concepts for a clearer explanation.

Educators can also upload lessons in the form of videos and receive statistics such as views and reactions to gauge whether the kids are actually engaging with the lectures. On the flip side, learners too have the exciting opportunity to hand in their assignments in video format.

Instructors report students’ response rate to submitting homework this way is exponentially higher than traditional methods, not only because of their eagerness to watch their classmates’ clips but also because Flipgrid has features that make for an inclusive learning environment.

Nitty-Gritty of Microsoft 70-740 Exam

If you’re someone with enough exposure to Windows Server 2016 then the Microsoft assessment that can help you take things further is 70-740: Installation, Storage, and Compute with Windows Server 2016. This checks you on topics like migrating workloads, using Hyper-V, and implementing high availability.

Prerequisites for this test include aptitude working with server & local storage facilities. Functional-knowledge on Storage Spaces Direct & Failover Clustering is required too.

Tasting glory on 70-740 alone won’t get you a credential though. If you truly wish to attain MCSA: Windows Server 2016, then you’ll need to excel at exams 70-741: Networking with Windows Server 2016 and 70-742: Identity with Windows Server 2016 as well.

Bagging Jobs with Big Pay

Assuming you reach your MCSA, what can you do with it?

You can become a Network Specialist. Tasks here relate to ensuring that a company’s websites, e-commerce architectures, and intranets always perform flawlessly. PayScale calculates you can pump out an annual average of $56,694 from this job role.

Turning into a System Administrator is another option. Here you’ll ensure the smooth operations of an enterprise’s computer systems and networks, and make upgrades to the latest software & equipment. According to PayScale, the take away from this occupation is a wowing average of $62,245 a year.

Practice Tests: Maximizing Chances

If you want these IT positions to be your destiny, then find the reliable websites when prepping for 70-740. Why? Because over there you can get authentic practice tests that contain real past exam questions from 70-740 with solutions checked by leading IT professionals. With this threshold of answers, plus the fact that the special soft needed to open these practice tests recreates the whole exam atmosphere, your rate of learning will be lightning fast..

Going Nowhere but UP!

Can anything make an MCSA credential even better? Maybe the fact that just a single elective exam is needed to turn you into an MCSE, which is the highest level of certification obtainable!

The MCSA Windows Server 2016 certification can give you a solid place in this industry, so take that first step by passing 70-740 assessment using the remarkable practice tests available on secure online platforms.