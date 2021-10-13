Important Things to Look For in a Gaming Laptop

Online gaming rivalries between consoles, PC and laptops will never cease. Each gaming device has its pros and cons. However, laptop gaming is increasingly becoming popular among pro gamers and e tournaments. As you venture into your gaming laptop or are looking to upgrade to pro-level gaming, there are important factors you need to consider. A 15-inch gaming laptop with the checklist specs will redefine your gaming experience. We have compiled salient features in guiding you to choose the best gaming laptop.

1. Processor

Games are RAM intensive and will require at least 8GB of it for a seamless experience. The best 15-inch gaming laptops commonly employ NVidia GPUs with high-end Intel processors. Processors enable you to keep up with the high resolution of the screen during gaming. Consider at least a 4.1 GHz processing speed that you can later upgrade.

2. Graphics

A top-tier graphics card is equally important as the laptop’s GPU. Most gaming laptops have a decent chip to handle high FPS rates and screen resolutions. Entry-level gaming does not require a pricey card; NVidia GTX cards still do the job. However, if you upgrade to high-end gaming, you may need to upgrade your graphics card for serious power and detailed gaming.

3. Design

Who needs a boring gaming laptop? A laptop may pack all the specs you want but negate the salient aspect of aesthetics. You are getting a portable gaming option to enjoy gaming at any place at any time. With the 15-inch gaming laptops, you enjoy ergonomic designs and backlit keyboards with an adequate number of high-speed ports.

4. Display

Screen size is a matter of personal preference. Gaming laptops range from 14 to 18 inches. A general rule to remember is the bigger, the better. Resolution and refresh rates are interdependent. Some high-resolution screens do not support higher refresh rates and vice versa. The trick is finding the perfect balance. We recommend at least 1080p resolution at 60 FPS for mundane 15-inch gaming laptops.

5. Power consumption

Most gamers wear themselves out looking for a utopian laptop with massive juice. Do not fret. Even a decent gaming computer with 8 hours of uptime is enough for gaming. Gaming is power-consuming and will deplete the battery quicker. Some laptops have more gaming time but at the expense of the display. A dedicated GPU and an excellent graphics chip should not worry you much about battery life.

6. Keyboard

The keyboard is your gaming control panel, and you should invest heavily in it. Generally, a 1.5 mm key travel and 60g actuation is pristine. Additionally, fancier features include the n-key rollover and anti-ghosting feature.

7. Price

Cumulatively when you factor all aspects, your budget determines the kind of laptop you will get. Some pricier laptops have pre-installed upgrades to preceding laptops. However, you can always buy a decent gaming computer then upgrade with compatible hardware and software. Cheap is expensive, though.

Conclusion

Choosing a gaming computer is arguably the most crucial aspect of a gamer’s life. When choosing a gaming laptop, consider the above aspects for mid-range to high-end laptops. Attention to detail is paramount for streamlining your gaming experience.

