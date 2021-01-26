How the Bitcoin Shopping has Bloomed Over the Last Couple of Years

Most of you are probably familiar with Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency made its debut back in 2009 and has been crushing it on the market since. With Bitcoin gaining more and more traction recently, lots of newbies are taking an interest in how Bitcoin can benefit them. While there are many aspects of the cryptocurrency to check out, one particular part of Bitcoin that many want to explore is Bitcoin shopping! Thankfully, the Bitcoin shopping scene has bloomed over the last couple of years, so there are plenty of good things to look into. If you’re new to Bitcoin and want to know more about the pros of Bitcoin shopping, here are a few excellent examples.

Low Banking and Transaction Fees

One of the most obvious benefits of Bitcoin shopping is the much lower fees associated with it. Since Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, the usual banking fees that come with fiat currencies don’t apply in this case. The dreaded charges for account management, overdraft, and a litany of other fees are eliminated with Bitcoin since all users need to take care of their coins is a crypto wallet. Sure, some deposit and withdrawal fees might come up from time to time, but they’re nothing compared to the ones we mentioned before.

Another excellent plus that relates to Bitcoin’s lower fees is the reduction of fees for foreign purchases. As you probably already know, Bitcoin isn’t a government-regulated currency. While this may come with some cons, it also has some excellent advantages. Since there’s no intermediary involved in the transactions, the usual fees that come from exchange rates and such are much lower. To top it all off, the transactions are processed a lot quicker since there are no authorization requirements involved in the process.

Savings Are Easy to Replenish

After you go on a big shopping spree, your wallet might feel a lot lighter than it was. Thankfully, it’s easy to replenish your savings pretty quickly, thanks to modern Bitcoin trading. Through the use of automated trading apps, Bitcoin users can profit without putting in too much effort. If you’re interested in giving a shot, try this Bitcoin trading app! Automated trading software uses advanced AI tech to scour the market for the best opportunities and use them to your advantage. The best thing about these apps is that even newbies can use them since they require any trading knowledge!

Users Can Keep Their Identity a Secret

One of the most popular pros of using Bitcoin is the anonymity it grants users. While this anonymity isn’t exactly foolproof, it does give users a chance to keep their identity a secret if they choose to do so. Bitcoin users have a different user address generated with every purchase, making it very hard for someone to associate that address with their identity unless they choose to publish it themselves. In this regard, Bitcoin payments are very similar to cash purchases, as they’re much more discreet than paying with a card.

While paying with Bitcoin might be a lot more discreet as it doesn’t provide any, it doesn’t mean it’s completely anonymous. Users should keep in mind that even though it’s very hard, Bitcoin transactions are traceable. Ultimately, this is a good thing. Thanks to this, the authorities can crack down on criminals that use cryptocurrency for illegal dealings and keep the market much safer for everybody.

A Ton of Shopping Opportunities

Bitcoin has been through many changes in the past couple of years, and one of them is the expansion to new markets. With most of the negative stigma attached to Bitcoin now gone, Bitcoin has made its way into the mainstream. Plenty of shops around the globe now accept Bitcoin as a payment option, which means that variety is no issue when Bitcoin shopping is in question. From your good old online clothing stores to grocery stores with physical locations, Bitcoin is now everywhere you turn.

When it comes to massive brands, you might be surprised to hear how many of them are now crypto-friendly. From Starbucks and Home Depot to gaming giants Microsoft Xbox and PlayStation, pretty much every brand is joining the crypto hype train. Online shoppers will be glad to hear that many shops on Etsy, one of the biggest online shopping platforms, accept Bitcoin payments. You can now grab some stylish vintage pieces and dip into your Bitcoin stash to pay for them! The shopping opportunities with Bitcoin are endless, you just need to know where to look!